'The Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner eliminates Faith Turner -- and he gave a clue earlier that hints at this decision. Here's what he said.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor shows two women moving forward after hometowns. Gerry Turner met the families of Theresa Nist, Faith Martin, and Leslie Fhima, and he admitted to Faith that he was falling fast and hard for her. Unfortunately, Gerry gave a clue that he would send Faith home before the Fantasy Suites. Here’s what it was.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor spoilers ahead regarding the final 2 women.]

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner gave this clue that he was eliminating Faith Martin

The Golden Bachelor hometowns showed the love between Gerry Turner and Faith Martin. Faith lives in Benton City, Washington, and she exposed Gerry to her life on horseback. She also introduced him to her sons, with whom she has extremely close relationships. By the end of the hometown date, Gerry and Faith were kissing in front of her family. But Faith told Gerry that it’d be tough for her to move away from Washington to Hudson, Indiana, where he lives.

While we think Faith and Gerry seem like the best match, Gerry gave a clue that he’d have to eliminate Faith and continue his journey with Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist. He spoke on the Jennifer Hudson Show about his relationship dealbreakers.

“One of the obvious dealbreakers is distance,” Gerry said. “When I was dating before I got on the show, I had the rule of 60 miles and the age of 60. So, they had to be age-appropriate, and they had to be close.”

Gerry had this interview with Jennifer Hudson after his season finished filming, so he might’ve had Faith in mind here.

Who makes it to the final 2?

We wanted to see Faith Martin end The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner by her side. Unfortunately, early spoilers for the season indicated that Gerry doesn’t choose her. After a heartbreaking rose ceremony following hometowns, Gerry decides to move forward with Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima. He takes Leslie and Theresa to the Fantasy Suites and has his finale with them in Costa Rica.

Gerry’s said he’s extremely happy with how his season turned out, so it seems he’s OK with letting Faith go. If the season holds an After the Final Rose special following the finale on Nov. 30, 2023, we’ll hear more about who he chooses between his final two and how they’re doing post-show.

Elements of this story were originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.