Did 'The Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner really fall in love with multiple women? Here's what he said about having feelings that 'probably' weren't 'genuine.'

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is almost over, and Gerry Turner has to decide between his final two women. He met the families of Theresa Nist, Faith Martin, and Leslie Fhima during hometowns. And he then sent one of his final three home during a heartbreaking rose ceremony. To our surprise, Gerry later admitted that he didn’t truly fall in love with more than one woman. Here’s what happened, in his words.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner said he didn’t fall in love with more than 1 contestant

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner continues to get weepy during rose ceremonies, and every ceremony is more complex than the last. During hometowns, he admitted to falling in love with two of his final three women. He told Faith Martin that he loved her and said the three magic words to Leslie Fhima. However, in hindsight, Gerry has a different idea of what happened. While he had strong feelings for all of his final three women, he didn’t truly fall in love with more than one.

Gerry spoke on The Jennifer Hudson Show about falling in love. “When you’re in the moment with someone, and you get caught up in the excitement, and the glamour, and the energy of what’s going on, you feel like you’re in love with someone,” Gerry said. “You might even say the words. And then when you get away from all of the energy that was surrounding that moment, and you peel it back, you realize that, yeah, that woman was wonderful, but she wasn’t the right woman for you. And when you said or thought that you loved her, it probably wasn’t genuine. It’s difficult.”

Gerry Turner took this advice when finding the woman he couldn’t live without

While Gerry Turner only finds one woman to love for the rest of his life in The Golden Bachelor, the process is far from easy. And he took advice from Trista Sutter, the first star of The Bachelorette.

While guest-starring on the Tamron Hall Show, Tamron Hall brought up the advice. “She told you, ‘Don’t look for the woman that you can live with. Look for the woman you can’t live without,’” Hall said, according to People.

“Exactly,” Gerry agreed. “I kept that top of mind as I went through the journey.”

Gerry also noted that while he found his final three women “unique” and “genuine,” he knew there was only one he couldn’t live the rest of his life without.

When is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ finale?

The Golden Bachelor finale airs soon, but the Women Tell All and Fantasy Suites come first. The Women Tell All airs on Nov. 9, 2023, and the Fantasy Suites air the week after on Nov. 16, 2023. Then, the show takes a week break for Thanksgiving and returns with the finale on Nov. 30, 2023.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

