ABC struck gold with The Golden Bachelor, as we love Gerry Turner and the women hoping to win his heart. Gerry’s down to his final three before the Fantasy Suites — Theresa Nist, Leslie Fhima, and Faith Martin. And he can only continue his journey with two. Well before hometowns, Theresa got into it with fellow contestant Kathy Swarts. And Kathy said a conversation with Gerry about her late husband didn’t air. Here’s what happened to Kathy’s husband.

What happened to ‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestant Kathy Swarts’ husband?

The Golden Bachelor fans felt divided over Kathy Swarts’ conduct in the show — and we didn’t hear too much about her husband or past relationships. Like the rest of the cast, Kathy was looking for love. But her distaste for Theresa Nist dominated her screen time. Unfortunately for Kathy, Gerry chose to keep Theresa over her, thus sending her home.

So, what happened to Kathy’s husband? She told Glamour that he died by suicide. While she spoke to Gerry about the circumstances, the conversation wasn’t aired.

“Yes, I’ve been through hard things, but lots of people go through hard things, and it makes your life richer,” Kathy told Glamour. “It has made me a more caring person, more empathetic. I just realize how precious life is.”

She then said that “time helps” heal wounds, as does counseling. “My husband died by suicide, and that is a devastating loss,” Kathy continued. “My husband and I were married almost 46 years, and that was really tough. So, good therapy, time, friends, family, my children [helped]. I couldn’t have done it without their support, I just couldn’t have.”

Kathy Swarts says she feels ‘vibrant and relevant’ after competing in the show

Kathy Swarts and Gerry Turner in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | Disney/John Fleeno

While Kathy Swarts dealt with tragedy regarding her husband, she felt that competing for Gerry Turner in The Golden Bachelor made her feel “vibrant” again.

“I feel so strong now,” she told Glamour. “We are 60 and above, and we are vibrant and relevant and have things to say. We’re not invisible.”

While she’s happy not to be invisible in the public eye, she admits that her directness with Theresa Nist won’t please everyone who watched the show. “I am a direct person, and I do speak my mind, and that’s who I am, and not everybody’s gonna love me, and I’m good with that,” she told USA Today. “Theresa’s words had a very strong impact, not just on me, on many of the women in the house.”

She’ll speak to Gerry Turner on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Women Tell All

Love her or hate her, we can’t wait to see Kathy Swarts during The Golden Bachelor Women Tell All on Nov. 9, 2023. Kathy joins the other women eliminated during the season on stage as they discuss their time competing for Gerry Turner. Gerry also comes face to face with the woman he eliminates directly after hometowns.

“I think you represent the thinking of all of the women that are sitting with you,” Gerry says to the women on stage, according to an Instagram clip. “That through our journey and our experience, we’ve become more hopeful, we’ve become more optimistic. We’ve realized that at our age, we’re not invisible, that we have meaning. We made history together.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

