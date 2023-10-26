'The Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner might have an incredibly high net worth based on estimates. Here's how much money he likely has.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is just as incredible as we hoped. Gerry Turner is a 72-year-old widow looking for the second great love of his life, and he’s finding romantic connections with several of the beautiful women on his season. So, what is Gerry Turner’s net worth outside of the show? Here’s what we know about his wealth.

What is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner’s net worth?

The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner seems like quite the catch. At 72 years old, he’s athletic, sweet, and looking for his next great love — and we think he’s the perfect man to star as the first lead of the new series. Gerry lives in Indiana, and as a retiree, fans are curious about his net worth — especially after spotting the beautiful home he owns.

While Gerry hasn’t divulged his net worth to the public, a few clues suggest he’s quite wealthy. Some sources estimate he has a net worth of $1.5 million thanks to his previous job as a restaurateur. In the ’70s, he was a franchise owner of Mr. Quick restaurants. While the fast food joints didn’t launch Gerry to fame and fortune, his ownership likely gave him a nice pile of cash before retirement.

As for Gerry’s home, he reportedly lives on Big Long Lake in LaGrange County, Indiana. The median household income for LaGrange County is around $75,000. If Gerry sits on a net worth of over $1 million, his money will undoubtedly go a longer way in Indiana than on the coasts.

No matter what Gerry’s financial situation really looks like, he doesn’t strike fans as materialistic. He described his life with his wife and kids as “real typical, but beautiful.” And he also spoke to some of the women about being young and in love but totally broke in his 20s.

Does he get paid to lead the show?

Gerry Turner’s net worth could potentially see a positive boost from his time on The Golden Bachelor. Not only is he now the most beloved man in Bachelor Nation, but ABC also likely pays him as the lead. Most leads of The Bachelor are paid around $100,000 for their time.

While the lead gets paid, the contestants do not. The Golden Bachelor contestants are purely on the show to see if they can sustain a romantic connection with Gerry. However, with the show’s success, fans always hope to see one of the women become the first lead of The Golden Bachelorette.

