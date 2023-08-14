Gerry Turner is taking a leap of faith as the lead of 'The Golden Bachelor' after his late wife's death. What happened to Toni Turner?

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor gives Bachelor Nation fans a new concept they’ve never seen before. Gerry Turner is the show’s star and anticipates finding love after his late wife’s death. At 72 years old, Gerry knows love awaits — and fans can’t wait to see how it all unfolds. So, what happened to Gerry Turner’s late wife, Toni Turner? Here’s what to know about her death.

What happened to ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner’s wife?

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner can’t wait to try and find love again after the death of his wife, Toni. So, what happened to Toni?

While speaking on Good Morning America, Gerry explained how Toni unexpectedly fell ill and died six weeks after retiring in 2017. Gerry didn’t explain Toni’s diagnosis. But he noted she was “robbed,” which could indicate how the illness unexpectedly affected her and quickly spread.

“She got robbed,” Gerry said. “Every day that goes by, that’s the thought I have.”

During a preview for The Golden Bachelor that aired during The Bachelorette 2023 Men Tell All, Gerry gave more information. He explained that Toni had a bacterial infection that affected her kidneys and liver. A week after Gerry took her to the emergency room, she died.

Additionally, Gerry gave some insight into his day-to-day activities — and he’s quite active, leading fans to believe that he and Toni led active, healthy lives. He shared with the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that he was once a runner and continued to play pickleball for 10 hours per week in his 70s. “That burns off a lot of energy,” he said. Gerry also mentioned he’d love for his next partner to enjoy sports and have a lot of energy.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gerry said he and Toni discussed what would happen if either died. “We talked frequently as time went on … about what we expected for the other if one of us didn’t live forward, and it was, like, we both wanted the other to be happy,” he added.

Gerry Turner talks to his late wife about his decision to go on the show

Gerry Turner doesn’t take The Golden Bachelor lightly, as he’d like to find love again after his late wife’s death. He said he still speaks to her daily, as he has a photo of her in his walk-in closet. He thinks she’d be “pleased” with his decision to go on the show.

“Lately, in the last couple of months, my question for her is always, ‘So what do you think of this? Am I doing the right thing?’ And I really have strong, positive feelings about it,” he told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “I think she would be very happy.”

While Gerry’s tried dating after Toni’s death, none of his past relationships worked out. He said on the podcast that Toni’s probably watched him try to find a lasting connection. “I think she’s probably seen me fail at a number of attempted relationships and dating, and I really think she would approve of this,” he continued. “It’s positive, it’s energetic, it’s a way of communicating and finding the connection with a number of people, but specifically one special person.”

When does ‘The Golden Bachelor’ premiere?

ABC hasn’t given an official release date for The Golden Bachelor. But fans can expect the new series to premiere at 10 p.m. ET on Mondays in fall 2023 following Dancing With the Stars. The show was initially announced in mid-July 2023.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.