After Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that she and Jason Tartick have called off their engagement, she opened up on her podcast about the breakup and the anxiety she faced while trying to grieve privately.

“Right now I’m going through a breakup with someone I was engaged to,” Bristowe said on the latest episode of her PodcastOne show, Off the Vine.

“Now, we both are public figures. We both came from the same show,” she said referring to Tartick and The Bachelorette. “We have all these followers who we’ve let in, and we’ve invited them into our lives and our relationship and our home and what we’re doing morning, afternoon, night. It’s become part of like, business, but also I feel like I’m supposed to entertain.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe says her breakup with Jason Tartick is a ‘loss’

“But now I’ve gotten to this point where, something like going through a breakup, it’s a loss, it’s grief,” she said. “You’re going through like the thought of losing somebody, all of these big emotions. And now these people are on the other end of this phone expecting you to share it with them. While you’re going through it.”

“Then they think you’re hiding something from us. Why wouldn’t you be honest? I thought you were an open book. I thought you were this. Just tell us already that you guys are broken up,” she shared what fans were saying when they suspected that the couple split.

“I’m holding so much responsibility because I see them as this community that I built for myself,” she said referring to her fans. “And it is affecting my mental health so much. Even though I have the logistics side of my brain that goes, these people have their own things going on. They have their own traumas, they have their own dark places.”

“They’re looking to me for an escape like this isn’t reality. You have to give yourself time first before you give strangers on the Internet time,” she said. “No matter how much you think they’re your community or family. But then my other side goes, Oh my gosh, they hate me. I’m going to lose all the support. And if people are judging me and they think it’s just on me and it’s my fault.”

When did Katilyn and Jason start dating?

Bristowe and Tatick began dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2021. Shortly after announcing their breakup, Bristowe said she planned to take a break from social media. She shared a tear-streaked selfie and wrote, “See you soon, bye for now.”

During a 2022 interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet Tartick said he looked forward to his wedding to Bristowe. He even shared a few ways the couple planned to curb expenses. “So it’s been a wild thing, but there are so many things that you can do. I think to manage spending you’ve got to prioritize,” he said. “It’s one Kaitlyn and I do [to save money]. Where is our priority and where are we less concerned about things? And how do we really save on the less concerned?”

“But what’s interesting is because of the wedding planning, it’s the first time ever that we had our first joint bank account together, and that is all our wedding budget, bank account,” he shared. So we’re getting there slowly but surely saving the right amount every month and it’ll be a party.”