Prince Harry's U.S. visa application is the subject of ongoing litigation connected to his 2023 'Spare' memoir.

There’s no embarrassment-proof way for Prince Harry to get through the “sticky situation” that’s his U.S. visa. A royal expert predicts it will play out in one of three ways, all of which will be “embarrassing” for the Duke of Sussex.

Harry’s U.S. visa application is part of legal action

Harry has been on a visa in Montecito, California, since relocating from England in 2020. In fact, he’s the only non-U.S. citizen in his house.

Meghan, 42, is a U.S. citizen (California is her home state). Meanwhile, their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, both hold dual citizenship.

With the release of his memoir, Spare, in January 2023, things got rolling on the legal front. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, launched legal action to make official documents public relating to Harry’s visa application.

They alleged Harry lied about past drug use on his application and/or received special treatment by the U.S. government. It came after Harry detailed his drug use in Spare. For instance, taking magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox’s house.

“This is a sticky situation for Harry to find himself in,” Jennie Bond, a royal expert, told OK! Magazine. “There seem to be only three possible conclusions: he lied in his visa application, he lied in his book, or he has been made a special case by the American authorities.”

“All of these signal an embarrassing outcome for Harry,” she added.

Harry’s reputation and visa will likely remain intact

Although the so-called “sticky situation” may end in an embarrassing way for Harry, Bond predicts his visa — and reputation will somehow survive.

“I suspect a way will be found to preserve his reputation and his visa,” Bond said. “But he does seem to have boxed himself into a tight corner. Given the prevalence of drugs, I don’t imagine for a moment that Harry’s application is unusual, (assuming he denied drugs).”

The former BBC royal commentator added that it’s her hope Harry isn’t made into “an example” because “of who he is” as he’s found “love and happiness” in his California life with Meghan.

Bond’s prediction about how Harry’s U.S. visa drama will unfold comes after the 39-year-old formally made the U.S. his home on documents filed in the U.K. for Travalyst, a global travel initiative founded by Harry.

Becoming a U.S. citizen isn’t a ‘high priority’ for Harry

In the same February 2024 interview where he discussed seeing King Charles III and visiting England more, Harry revealed securing U.S. citizenship isn’t at the top of his to-do list. At least, not currently.

Asked if he’d “think about becoming a [U.S.] citizen,” Harry told ABC News’ Will Reeve for Good Morning America he’s “considered it.” As for what’s stopping him, the father of two said he had “no idea.”

“The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind,” Harry said. “But it is certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now.”

So, for now, he remains a U.K. citizen (who occasionally celebrates the Fourth of July.)