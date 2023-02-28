Courteney Cox Sets the Record Straight About ‘Really Nice’ Prince Harry and the Magic Mushrooms He Found in Her Refrigerator

In his book Spare, Prince Harry shared a story about meeting Friends star Courteney Cox at her California home. He went into great detail about how he found hallucinogenic mushrooms in her refrigerator and ate some. Harry later had a drug-induced experience in the actors’ home, staying there for two days after that. Cox finally set the record straight in a new interview about the incident, calling Harry “really nice.”

Prince Harry’s version of the events that transpired at Courteney Cox’s home

In the book Spare, the Duke of Sussex spoke in great detail about his experience at Courteney Cox’s home. Us Weekly excerpted some segments from the book. There, Harry discussed how he found himself at the actor’s abode, what happened when he found magic mushrooms in her refrigerator, and much more.

Harry, for his part, admitted that he was a “Friends fanatic,” so the “idea of crashing at Monica’s was highly appealing. And amusing.” She told Harry and his friend that they had plenty of room to stay.

“I was still confused because … she was Monica. And I was a Chandler,” Harry wrote. He admitted he had a crush on Cox, writing, “I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”

Harry later explained that he found a box of black diamond mushroom chocolates in the refrigerator, which he claims were “for everybody.” He wrote, “My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila.”

Courteney Cox sets the record straight about ‘really nice’ Prince Harry

In an interview with Variety, Courteney Cox shared her version of Harry’s story. She called him “really nice” and discussed the hallucinogenic he reportedly found in her refrigerator.

Cox admitted, “He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person.”

The Friends star revealed she recently saw Harry at a birthday party but didn’t approach him as he was busy speaking to others.

After admitting she hadn’t read Spare, Cox discussed the excerpt that directly referenced Harry’s time at her home and the infamous item the Duke of Sussex reportedly found in her refrigerator.

“I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

Prince Harry reportedly became a ‘Friends’ fan after completing his second tour of Afghanistan

In Spare, Harry discussed how the decade-long comedy series Friends comforted him after completing his second tour of duty as a solider in Afghanistan. He reportedly took comfort in the hit NBC sitcom while navigating panic attacks.

Harry wrote in Spare that he became anxious around crowds and cameras after returning to London, so he stayed home, indulging in the antics of Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

“Day after day, night after night, I sat around eating takeaway, watching 24. Or Friends. I think I might’ve watched every episode of Friends in 2013. I decided I was a Chandler,” he admitted. Two years after, he first made Cox’s acquaintance at her home.