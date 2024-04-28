Candace Bushnell is not creatively attached to And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot. She still has plenty of opinions on Carrie Bradshaw’s love life, though. In a recent interview, Bushnell confidently asserted that Carrie Bradshaw probably could have been pretty happy with how her life would have turned out if she had married Aidan Shaw. The statement starkly contrasts Bushnell’s thoughts on the subject just a year ago.

Candace Bushnell thinks Carrie and Aidan could have been happy together

Candace Bushnell has seemingly changed her stance on Carrie Bradshaw’s love life. As the author of Sex and the City and the inspiration for Carrie Bradshaw, no one would know better who the quirky sex columnist belonged with, yet she remains unsure. In 2023, the famed author took to X to reveal that she didn’t think either one of Carrie’s “big loves” was the right fit for her. At the time, she said she wasn’t Team Big or Team Aidan. Bushnell insisted she was on Team Harry Goldenblatt. More recently, she’s changed her stance.

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on ‘Sex and the City’ | Getty Images / Handout

In a chat with Cosmopolitan on Facebook, Bushnell opened up about her thoughts on Carrie’s love life. Bushnell theorized that, in the end, she thinks Carrie could have been very happy with Aidan Shaw. Bushnell delved a bit deeper into her reasoning. She told the publication that while they wanted different things, they clearly loved each other. She seems to think that, in hindsight, Carrie probably would have found the life she would have led with Aidan fulfilling after all.

The controversial couple almost had a third chance

Bushnell’s most recent thoughts on the topic of Carrie and Aidan certainly contradict what she’s said about the romance in the past. We can’t help but wonder if her current feelings have something to do with the storyline that played out in And Just Like That’s sophomore season. While the duo broke up twice during the original series, they sparked another romance in the reboot.

Carrie and Aidan | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

In season 2 of the reboot, Aidan Shaw returns to Carrie’s life, and they pick up where they left off. Carrie even suggests she made a mistake when she ended her romance with Aidan in favor of her love affair with Mr. Big. While the statement had fans fuming, Bushnell seems to think that maybe Carrie did make a mistake after all.

Season 3 of And Just Like That… is set to return to Max in early 2025. Fans left Carrie as a single woman waiting on Aidan’s return. We don’t yet know what the new season will bring. Perhaps Carrie and Aidan will have their happily ever after after all.