'And Just Like That...' season 3 will not premiere in 2024, as fans initially expected. The SAG-AFTRA strike and stage commitments have pushed back the premiere to 2025.

There is some bad news for And Just Like That… fans. The Sex and the City reboot is returning for a third season, but it will be at least another year before fans get any resolution to Carrie Bradshaw’s storyline. In a surprise announcement, Max revealed that the hit original will not return to the streaming platform until 2025. Further details are not available.

‘And Just Like That…’ will not return for season 3 until 2025

In the final moments of 2023, Max decided to gear up its subscribers with a preview of what they can expect in 2024 and beyond. And Just Like That… season 3 is not a part of the 2024 schedule. Instead, fans will need to wait to see what happens. The show is not slated to premiere until 2025, and there is no indication if that will occur at the beginning of the year or the end.

The reason for the long wait is two-fold. The writing for season 3 was delayed for months during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Once the writers got back to work in November, a quick turnaround wasn’t possible. Both Cynthia Nixon, who portrays Miranda Hobbes, and Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, have stage commitments that make it impossible for them to start filming And Just Like That… season 3 in the next few months.

Nixon is set to appear in The Seven Year Disappear at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre. The stage production begins previews in February 2024, according to Playbill. Parker will appear in the West End production of Plaza Suite. She and her husband, Matthew Broderick, are committed to the show from January 2024 through March 2024.

Sarah Jessica Parker | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

While the wait feels especially drawn out, it might not feel as long as you think. Season 1 of And Just Like That… premiered in December 2021. The famed friends returned to the small-screen for season 2 in June 2023. There was nearly 18 months between the two installments. While time didn’t exactly fly by, it still didn’t feel like an aggressively long wait between seasons. The hiatus between season 2 and season 3 could end up being similar.

How did season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’ end?

While fans watched Carrie Bradshaw renew her romance with Aidan Shaw throughout season 2 of And Just Like That…, things were not meant to be. In the final moments of season 2, Aidan revealed that he needed to head back to Virginia and stay there to help his youngest son through his troubled teen years. Instead of figuring out a way to make things work with Carrie, Aidan suggested they pause their romance for half a decade.

Carrie and Aidan in ‘And Just Like That…’ | Craig Blankenhorn / Max

Carrie, almost inexplicably, agreed to the plan, but when fans left her, she was sitting on the beach with Seema Patel, and their friendship was restored despite their romantic lives being in upheaval. Things were equally ambiguous for Miranda Hobbes, who spent season 2 navigating her divorce, sobriety, and a new job.