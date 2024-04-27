Carrie Bradshaw's tutu was auctioned off in January, now her Newsprint dress is up for sale, but the owner is looking for $245,000 to part with the garment.

Sex and the City fans have a chance to own a piece of the show’s fashion history yet again. In the last few years, several important fashion pieces from the famed HBO franchise have hit the auction block, and now the beloved Dior Newsprint dress that Carrie wore in Sex and the City 2 is up for sale on an e-commerce website. The price for the dress is pretty steep, though.

Carrie Bradshaw’s Dior dress is up for sale

Carrie Bradshaw had a lot of iconic looks during Sex and the City’s six-season run. No dress is more tied to Carrie than an asymmetrical Dior Newsprint dress she wore first in season 3 of the original series and then later in the second movie, though. The dress is now up for sale on 1st Dibs. It has been listed for a staggering $245,000.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw | James Devaney/WireImage

John Galliano designed the gown for Dior in 2000, during his tenure as creative director for the fashion house. Galliano stayed with Dior until 2011 when he was fired. Galliano and Dior parted ways after a video of the designer launching into an antisemitic rant in a bar in Paris was released. He disappeared from the fashion world for two years before he quietly returned. He has been working with Maison Margiela since 2014.

‘Sex and the City’ used more than one Dior Newsprint dress

The dress that is currently up for sale is not the garment Sarah Jessica Parker donned in the original series. Instead, the expensive garment was worn in Sex and the City 2, the franchise’s most criticized project. Parker is said to own a large chunk of Carrie’s original wardrobe. She’s never revealed whether or not she has the Dior Newsprint dress she wore in the third season of Sex and the City.

Julien’s Auctions presents “Unstoppable: Signature Styles Of Iconic Women In Fashion” at Julien’s Auctions | Unique Nicole/Getty Images

A dress similar to the one worn by Carrie in Sex and the City was on the auction block last year. A John Galliano Newsprint gown was sold by Julien’s Auction House in December. The winning bidder took home the dress for $11,700. While the dress was similar in style to the one worn by Carrie Bradshaw, the auctioned-off frock had no tie to Sex and the City.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw | Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

The Dior dress sold by the auction house was not connected to the show. Another item in the lot was connected to the series. Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic tutu was sold during the same event. While the tutu was initially valued at under $10,000, it sold for over $50,000. The one-of-a-kind headpiece Carrie wore for her ill-fated wedding was also auctioned off recently.