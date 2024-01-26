The tutu that Carrie Bradshaw wore in the opening sequence of 'Sex and the City' sold for $52,000 at auction this month.

Carrie Bradshaw’s famous Sex and the City tutu officially has a new home. The tutu, purchased by Patricia Field from a bargain bin for $5 before the show’s premiere episode, hit the auction block last month. The auction has officially ended. While the tutu was expected to fetch between $8,000 and $12,000, demand for the iconic fashion item was much higher than anticipated. The final winning bid was for over $50,000.

Julien’s Auctions presents “Unstoppable: Signature Styles Of Iconic Women In Fashion” at Julien’s Auctions | Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Carrie Bradshaw’s famous ‘Sex and the City’ tutu sold for $50,000 at auction

Carrie wore an infamous tutu in the opening sequence of Sex and the City. The tutu was a last-minute addition to the scene, with stylist Patricia Field and actor Sarah Jessica Parker going to bat for the unorthodox costume choice. The tutu was expected to bring in between $8,000 and $12,000 at auction, but the final winning bid was several times that expected price. The lucky winner shelled out $52,000 to take home a piece of HBO history.

The tutu’s new owner won’t be the only person holding onto a piece of Sex and the City history. The skirt sold by Julien’s is unique, but it’s not one of a kind. Multiple versions of the tutu were created for continuity purposes.

According to In Style, at least one of them is owned by Sarah Jessica Parker, the actor who took on the role of Carrie Bradshaw. The star still owns most of Carrie’s famed wardrobe.

Another piece of ‘SATC’ history sold below expectations in September

Carrie’s tutu sold for far more than expected, but a different prop from the franchise sold substantially under its expected price months earlier. In September 2023, Sotheby’s included a bird of paradise headpiece worn by Carrie Bradshaw in one of its auctions. She wore the headpiece in Sex and the City: The Movie and And Just Like That... The taxidermy headpiece, believed to have been crafted in the 1800s, was expected to sell for between 40,000 and $70,000.

Carrie and Miranda in ‘Sex and the City: The Movie’ | Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

When the auction ended, the winner walked away with the headpiece for just $25,400. The headpiece was just as unique as Carrie’s tutu. Still, fans of the series would argue that it was hardly as iconic as the beloved opening sequence outfit. It was never revealed how much the costume department paid for the headpiece.