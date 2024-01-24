'Sex and the City' will soon be available to Netflix subscribers. The new addition is part of a landmark licensing deal between Warner Bros. and Netflix.

Netflix subscribers are about to have another show to binge-watch. In a surprising turn of events, Sex and the City will begin streaming on Netflix in just a few short months. The streaming service provider recently struck a licensing deal with Warner Bros. The beloved HBO series has lived on HBO Max since Warner Bros. launched the streaming service in May 2020. Not every project from the franchise will be available, though.

Netflix to add ‘Sex and the City’ to its streaming catalog in April

For Sex and the City fans, 2024 is off to a good start. First, they learned their least-liked character, Che Diaz, won’t be back for the reboot. Now, they will have a new way to watch the original series.

According to several sources, the hit HBO series will be available for streaming on Netflix in April 2024. Netflix has been trying out several HBO properties in its catalog in recent months, and it looks like Sex and the City is the next big step in its licensing deal with Warner Bros.

The newest licensing deal isn’t the first time Sex and the City content has made it to Netflix. The movies have periodically appeared on the streaming service provider for brief periods. A few months back, several Reddit users expressed frustration that they could not find Sex and the City 2 on Max, only to find out the film had been added to the Netflix catalog. It has since been removed from Netflix and is now back on Max. Before Max was launched, Sex and the City was available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Sex and the City’ movies and the reboot are not a part of the deal

According to Variety, the deal between Warner Bros. and Netflix has several significant limitations. Most importantly, the series won’t be available to all Netflix subscribers. The licensing of Sex and the City for streaming on Netflix only extends to the U.S. market and select European countries. Those who can stream the series on Netflix will only have access to the show’s original six seasons.

Sarah Jessica Parker | Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

According to sources, Warner Bros. will retain the exclusive rights to And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City spinoff that premiered in 2021. Season 2 of the series was released in 2023. Shortly after the season 2 premiere, a third season was announced. The SAG-AFTRA strike prevented work on season 3, pushing back its release date until 2025. When season 3 premieres, it will be available exclusively to Max subscribers.

The movies, which premiered in 2008 and 2010, respectively, will also stream exclusively on Max. Both films, however, are available for purchase on several other platforms, including YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.