One of the Prince and Princess of Wales' former staffers is explaining how William and Kate will likely celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this year.

Many royal fans remember the day Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) tied the knot. The royal couple will be married for 13 years on April 29. And some are wondering just how they’ll celebrate their special day.

Well, according to someone who used to work for the prince and princess, this year will be different given Kate’s cancer diagnosis. But William will certainly “make sure” of one thing that day.

What William and Kate’s ex-staffer says the prince will be sure to do on their anniversary

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the monarch his duties also included that of valet, house manager, and driver. He also looked after Prince Harry, Prince William, and William’s then-girlfriend Kate whenever they stayed at Highgrove House.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Harrold explained: “I used to travel a lot with them and when I worked for William’s father, one of the roles I undertook was to offer to be their butler and look after them. I felt really lucky to be trusted to do that and to be the one who traveled around with them and got to know them.”

The former royal employee also talked about how the couple will likely spend their anniversary this year and what William will “make sure” of.

“With everything going on with Kate, [their anniversary] won’t be a public thing. That’s going to be very private,” Harrold said. “Behind closed doors, I’m sure William will work to make sure she’s spoiled. It’s possible William might cook, he’s quite a good cook so it’s possible he might do a little meal or something. Again, it’s just going to be a private affair between the two of them.

“There’ll still be an exchange of gifts, I have no doubt they will give each other a gift. I’ve no doubt they will exchange cards. I’ve no doubt that there’ll be a special meal for them, whether it’s a meal where they invite friends and family, or just them. well-wishers will pass on their love with cards. Also, people do send gifts. Obviously, not all the gifts are passed on but they are made aware of the gifts and where appropriate, they are passed on. If you think of the sheer volume that comes in, it’s just not always possible.”

William and Kate remind the former employee of another royal couple; ‘history is repeating’

Harrold compared the prince and princess’s relationship to another royal couple and believes it’s “history repeating.”

“Their relationship has developed so beautifully and they’re the best of friends. I once compared them to [Queen Elizabeth II] and Prince Philip,” Harrold said. “They are a younger version of them. They work well together, they get on together, so they’re a good team, which is what you need to do that role, otherwise it wouldn’t work. They support each other. It’s also really nice to see that they can have a giggle and a laugh, which is very similar to what the queen and Prince Philip would do. It’s weirdly almost like history repeating itself.”