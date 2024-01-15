When Prince Harry married Meghan, fans couldn't stop talking about how he looked at his bride. Now, a video has highlighted the way Prince William looked at his bride during their wedding.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) are college sweethearts as they began seeing each other when they attended St. Andrews University in Scotland. The pair ended up dating privately for some time and reports swirled in 2002 that they were moving out of their dorms and renting a flat together with a couple of college friends. By 2004, their relationship became public knowledge when they were photographed together on a ski trip.

In 2010, Buckingham Palace announced that they had gotten engaged and William proposed to Kate with the sapphire engagement ring that once belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.

The two tied the knot on April 29, 2011. Their royal wedding took place at London’s Westminster Abbey in front of 1,900 guests and was watched by another 23 million people who tuned in from around the world to see the affair. But even with so many eyes on the bride and groom that day, many didn’t catch the look William gave Kate which is included in a new video that was recently shared on TikTok.

Prince William speaks to his bride Kate Middleton during their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Here’s the moment you may have missed and the video in which William and Kate’s love story gets the Taylor Swift treatment.

The look Prince William gave Kate Middleton on their wedding day seen in viral video

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok on Jan. 5, 2024, has more than 10,000 views so far with hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.

The 52-second video is a montage of clips between the prince and princess over the years. The photos show them hugging, laughing, and beaming in each other’s company as Swift’s song “Love Story” plays in the background.

Midway through is footage from their wedding and many fans gushed over the way William looked at his bride in that resurfaced clip. The video then cuts to another sweet moment that many who watched the royal wedding missed when Kate turned to William and he gave her a little smirk.

Commentors say the prince reminds them of another royal in the wedding clips

Kate Middleton and Prince William begin their journey by carriage procession to Buckingham Palace following their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Most fans who commented on the video talked about how “in love” the Prince and Princess of Wales look in every single clip.

“They don’t constantly have to hold hands and hang on each other. Just the way they look at each other says it all,” one user observed.

“[Kate’s] always smiling,” another person noted.

A third user said the clip actually made them smile too writing: “Can’t believe how much I smiled at this.” A fourth agreed saying: “They just make my day happy.”

And others posted that William reminded them of another royal in the footage from their wedding writing: “He looks so like his mum in the wedding clips.”