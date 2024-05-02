Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson first admitted to peeing in water bottles in 2017. Here's what he posted to Instagram that had fans talking.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson started his career as a WWE wrestler and successfully jumped into the acting world in 2001. By 2002, fans consistently saw Johnson on the big screen, and he focused on his acting career as of 2011. Unfortunately, Johnson has been accused of being difficult to work with and chronically late on set. Recently, sources discussed his preference for urinating in water bottles. Here’s what Johnson once said about the habit in 2017.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson discussed urinating in water bottles in 2017

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no stranger to getting fit. As a professional wrestler, he was known for his muscular physique, and he frequently discussed his gym routine at 52 years old. Unfortunately, a recent report in April 2024 outlines how Johnson can be difficult to work with, as he’s reportedly often hours late to join the set of his films. Additionally, sources claim Johnson urinates in water bottles while on set to save time.

This isn’t the first time that reports of Johnson’s urinating have made headlines. The pro wrestler discussed the habit in 2017. He posted a clip on Instagram showing him working out in the gym and discussing his Project Rock Collection with Under Armour. While panning to show off his shoes from the collection, he included his water bottle full of urine.

“I just realized you just saw my big bottle of pee,” he told the camera with a laugh. “I get hardcore when I train. I don’t have time to go to the bathroom. I find a bottle, I pee in it, and I keep training like a beast.”

Fans couldn’t believe Johnson’s admission.

“This is crazy,” one fan commented.

Anonymous sources in 2024 claimed that the actor pees in water bottles on set

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson | Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reportedly still urinates in water bottles while filming. A source told TheWrap that Johnson insists on peeing in bottles to save time on set, and he has others dispose of the bottles for him.

“On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom,” a source from the set of Red One said, according to Business Insider. “He pees in a Voss water bottle, and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

Additional sources spoke about Johnson’s tardiness on the film set, claiming he would arrive up to eight hours late to film. This reportedly caused significant issues with the movie budget.

While speaking to Esquire in 2021, Johnson addressed his urinating controversy. “I usually stay pretty hydrated,” he explained. “I need to go to the bathroom a lot. Not a lot, but probably a couple of times during a workout, I have to go to the bathroom. So, I break out the bottle.”

A representative for Amazon MGM Studios calls claims regarding Dwayne Johnson’s tardiness ‘ridiculous and false’

TheWrap’s report on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s tardiness on the Red One set gives the wrestler-turned-actor a bad rap. Amazon MGM Studios is now combatting the bad news by stating that any allegations involving Johnson’s lateness are false.

“Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on Red One — a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season,” Amazon MGM Studios told TMZ. “Our testing has been very strong — the reaction from CinemaCon speaks for itself — and we couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support.” The studio added that reports claiming Johnson is often seven to eight hours late to work are “ridiculous and false.”

