Video revisits the comments lip readers interpreted the Princess of Wales making about Prince William during a ceremony when they were still dating.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) are a little more reserved than some other royal couples, like Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, when it comes to PDA. So when the future king and queen are affectionate with one another while out and about it makes news.

It also makes news when they’re caught saying something in public that they weren’t aware other people picked up on. Now video footage from several years back has resurfaced bringing to light the comments Kate made about her then-boyfriend during his graduation ceremony.

Prince William walks with Kate Middleton after his graduation ceremony at RAF Cranwell | Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage

What Kate said about Prince William during the ceremony decoded in video

In 2006, Prince William graduated from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst and Kate was in attendance with her family. The day marked one of the first major appearances William’s future bride had with his grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The queen herself inspected the troops, including her grandson, and photos circulated of him trying not to laugh as she did. William’s father, then-Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, attended the “passing out” ceremony as well.

For the occasion, Kate donned a red jacket over a black dress with knee-high boots and a black hat designed by Philip Treacy. But according to lip readers, she was more interested in what William was wearing.

The footage recently resurfaced on TikTok and reminded users what lip readers caught Kate saying when she saw her man in his uniform. The 10-second clip shows William during the march before cutting to Kate as she was speaking and didn’t realize cameras were on her.

The text in the TikTok video notes that Kate was chatting about the prince’s outfit and said: “I mean I find his uniform so, so sexy.”

A slowed-down clip focusing on what Kate said was shared on YouTube

Another video from that day focusing on Kate’s comments was previously shared on YouTube. And many of the commenters agreed with Kate’s assertion of how William looked with one writing: “William is so handsome here” and “OMG what a handsome prince.”

Others posted about how the now-Princess of Wales looked during the ceremony too.

“She just got more and more beautiful and elegant over the years. She’s perfection in my book,” one person said.

“She looked fabulous,” another chimed in while a third remarked: “Wow she really is so beautiful here … Doesn’t she look great in red!”

Some experts have noted that all these years later, the princess still lights up when she sees the prince in uniform with Jennie Bond telling OK!: “I think Kate probably likes William in his uniform, he wore his red Irish Guards officer uniform for his wedding.”

The couple tied the knot on April 29, 2011, at London’s Westminster Abbey. In 2013, after more than seven years, the prince left the military to focus on his royal duties and charity work.