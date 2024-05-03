Meet young Leroy Jethro Gibbs! CBS has shared a first look at actor Austin Stowell as young Gibbs in the upcoming series NCIS: Origins. The network has also revealed new details about when fans can expect to see the NCIS prequel on their TV screens.

Austin Stowell plays young Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs | ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The newest addition to the NCIS franchise will explore the early days of a much-loved (and much-missed) character. Mark Harmon played Gibbs for nearly two decades before exiting the show in 2021. Now, Gibbs is making his return to TV in a show that will dive into his time as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendelton office in 1991. There, Gibbs will forge his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

Soon after the show was announced in January, CBS confirmed that Stowell had been tapped to play Gibbs. Now, fans are getting a glimpse at his version of the character. The network released the first photo of Stowell as Gibbs as part of its fall 2024 schedule announcement. While it doesn’t reveal much, this Gibbs looks decidedly less buttoned-up than the older version, sporting longer hair and a casual henley top.

‘NCIS: Origins’ will air Mondays after ‘NCIS’

While NCIS: Origins does not yet have a premiere date, CBS has given it a prime spot on its fall schedule. The new show will air on Mondays in the 10 p.m. timeslot, immediately after episodes of NCIS Season 22. That’s the space currently occupied by the recently canceled NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney Season 2 will air on Fridays at 8 p.m. beginning mid-season after the series finale of Blue Bloods.

‘NCIS: Origins’ cast also includes Kyle Schmid, Robert Taylor

In addition to Stowell, NCIS: Origins will star Kyle Schmid as Franks. Muse Watson played the older version of that character on NCIS.

NCIS: Origins will also bring Harmon back into the NCIS fold. Though he won’t appear onscreen, he will narrate the series. Harmon is also an executive producer of the show.

Other cast members include Mariel Molina as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan, and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland. Daniel Bellomy will play Special Agent Granville “Granny” Dawson. He’s a probationary agent working as the assistant to the evidence custodian. Caleb Martin Foote will play Special Agent Benjamin “Randy” Randolf, the agency’s golden boy who is charged with showing Gibbs the ropes, according to Deadline.

Longmire’s Robert Taylor will play Gibbs’ father Jackson Gibbs. The Waltons star Ralph Waite portrayed the character on NCIS.

