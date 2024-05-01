“Gutted.” That’s the word that Vanessa Lachey used to describe her reaction to the news that CBS had canceled NCIS: Hawai’i after three seasons.

Lachey took to social media shortly after it was reported that the network had decided not to move forward with another season of the NCIS spinoff. She and other cast members made it clear they were as surprised as many fans to learn that the series would not return for season 4 next fall.

Vanessa Lachey ‘shocked’ by ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ cancellation

Soon after the cancellation was announced, Lachey took to Instagram to share her initial reaction to the shocking news.

“Gutted, confused, blindsided,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Grateful, confident, beloved fans!”

As Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Lachey was the first female lead in NCIS franchise history. Unfortunately, Tennant’s story is being cut short due to the surprise cancellation. The show’s last episode, “Divided We Conquer,” will air May 6.

A few days later, Lachey shared a more detailed reflection on the show’s end. On her Instagram, the actor posted a video of herself seated by the ocean where she filmed a scene from the first episode of NCIS: Hawai’i.

“I sat here at 2am on June 2021 and stared into the ocean. I asked her to protect me, my family, my crew and our show … we aren’t meant to be here forever, we are on borrowed time,” she wrote. “We appreciate what was given to us for our use, we nurture it and then we leave it better for the next dreamer. I’m wishing for my crew and my cast that we all remember the Beauty of what we had.”

“I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye. I’m sorry we didn’t,” she added. “I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them… hire them! You won’t be disappointed.”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ cast members Noah Mills, Tori Anderson react to the show’s end

(L-R): Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman and Noah Mills as Jesse Boone in ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ | Karen Neal/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Noah Mills, who plays Jesse Boone, wrote on X that “it was an honor” to appear on NCIS: Hawai’i.

“It was soooo much damn fun while it lasted,” he added. “I will miss so many and so much about making this show.”

“Goodbyes are never easy and this one definitely hurts,” wrote Kate Whistler actor Tori Anderson on her Instagram. “What a privilege to be able to work alongside the incredible cast and crew of NCIS: Hawai’i for three seasons. This show changed my life. Hawai’i changed my life. I wish it wasn’t ending but I’m grateful for every single moment. We had quite the beautiful ride.”

Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie Malik, admitted he was baffled by the cancellation.

“This business is brutal and makes no sense,” he wrote on Instagram. “But we had soooo much fun. Love you all and mahalo.”

