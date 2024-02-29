The newest 'NCIS' spinoff will follow Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David as they go on the run in Europe.

Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David are back. Paramount+ has ordered a new NCIS spinoff starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo.

Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David will reunite in new ‘NCIS’ series

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in ‘NCIS’ | Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2011 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved

Weatherly and de Pablo will reprise their roles as Tony and Ziva in the as-yet-untitled NCIS spinoff. Both will also serve as executive producers of the show, along with John McNamara, who wrote the premiere episode.

The latest expansion of the NCIS universe will have 10 episodes and will stream on Paramount+. It pairs Weatherly and de Pablo together onscreen for the first time in a decade.

What is the ‘NCIS’ spinoff about?

The upcoming NCIS show will pick up with Ziva and Tony after they were reunited in Paris with their daughter, Tali. Since then, the former NCIS agents have been raising Tali together. But when Tony’s security company is attacked, he and Ziva must go on the run across Europe. They’ll have to discover who is after them – and learn to trust each other again – so that they can finally get their unconventional happily ever after.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo say the new show is ‘an action-packed rollercoaster’

While it’s been some time since we’ve seen Ziva and Tony together, Weatherly and de Pablo can’t wait to revisit their old dynamic and tell the rest of the couple’s story

“We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready,” Weatherly and de Pablo said when the show was announced. “The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears, and laughter.”

The actors also gave a shoutout to loyal NCIS fans who have been patiently waiting for a Ziva-Tony reunion.

“We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘TIVA’ movement for years,” they said. “To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

Weatherly recently returned for a special episode of ‘NCIS’

Weatherly, an original NCIS cast member, left the show in season 13. But he recently made an unexpected return in season 21, appearing in the Donald “Ducky” Mallard tribute episode that aired Feb. 19.

“Are we here to celebrate a great man or what? And I figured Duckman would want a little DiNozzo magic at his party,” DiNozzo said to Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) when he showed up at the end of “The Stories We Leave Behind.”

de Pablo exited NCIS early in season 11. Her character supposedly died offscreen in season 13. That prompted DiNozzo to leave NCIS and move to Paris to raise their daughter. However, Ziva was revealed to still be alive in the season 16 finale. Her character returned for several season 17 episodes before also moving to France to reunite with DiNozzo and their child.

