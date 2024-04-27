Here's what Meghan Markle told Prince Harry after he interrupted her as she spoke to an audience during a royal engagement with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It seems like so long ago now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were working royals and attended events smiling alongside Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton). The group, once known as the “Fab Four,” even attended a royal engagement to promote a foundation everyone thought they were going to be working on together for years to come.

Some fans look back on that day as the first time anyone noticed that things seemed a little off and maybe weren’t so great behind the scenes. The whole dynamic between the couples was odd, and at one point, Harry read his brother’s expression while Meghan was speaking and interrupted her.

Most people don’t like being interrupted when they’re speaking and Meghan really doesn’t like it. Here’s what happened next.

On Feb. 28, 2018, Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate appeared onstage together at the Royal Foundation Forum.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Royal Foundation Forum | Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

This was a month before the Sussexes tied the knot and the former Suits star‘s very first engagement with her in-laws. But she didn’t seem nervous at all and spoke with confidence about causes important to her. However, according to a royal biographer, some of what Meghan was saying wasn’t really jiving with the foundation’s purpose and caused some awkward moments.

Express noted that in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Tom Bower wrote that Meghan told the audience: “With so many campaigns like MeToo and TimesUp, there’s no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them. You’ll often hear people say, ‘Well, you’re helping people find their voice,’ and I fundamentally disagree with that because women don’t need to find a voice. They have a voice, they need to feel empowered to use it.”

The author added: “While Meghan spoke, Harry spotted William’s rictus grin” and chimed in, “Wedding first.”

Bower explained that it was Harry’s way of reminding his fiancée at the time not to get ahead of herself. But Meghan wasn’t happy about the unexpected interruption and fired back with the three words: “We can multitask.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William onstage during the Royal Foundation Forum | CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The brothers and sisters-in-law aren’t on speaking terms these days

Most people assume we’ll never see these four sharing a stage again.

These days they don’t speak at all. It’s been reported that Meghan and Harry didn’t even know about Kate’s cancer diagnosis and only learned when the rest of the world did via her video message on March 22.

Some royal watchers believe that with the princess going through something so serious perhaps a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Waleses could be in the cards. But don’t hold your breath. A friend of William and Kate’s told the Daily Beast that the prince and princess aren’t planning a reunion with the duke and duchess as they want peace and privacy while Kate recovers saying: “All the drama [the Susssexes] would bring, would be the opposite of that.”