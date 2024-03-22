Here's why the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis now, and it doesn't have anything to do with all those conspiracies theories that have been going around about her.

Ever since the Palace announced in mid-January that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) had abdominal surgery and needed a lengthy recovery, there has been tons of speculation about her health and wild conspiracy theories regarding her whereabouts.

The princess put all that to rest once and for all by recording an emotional video announcing that she has cancer and is currently undergoing “preventative chemotherapy.” This comes less than two months after the Palace released a statement that her father-in-law, King Charles, had cancer and was undergoing treatment as well.

There are many questions now from the public, including what type of cancer she has. However, Kate did not disclose that information, and therefore the Palace is protecting her privacy by not revealing that either. Another question people are asking is why she waited this long to share the information, given all the rumors about her that have been spreading like wildfire. Well now, that question has been answered.

What Kate said in her video message

Kate, who was dressed in a striped sweater and seated on a bench, spoke via a video filmed by BBC Studios for two minutes and 16 seconds.

In her recorded message, the princess explained: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Why the princess waited until now to reveal her diagnosis

The Wales family attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Given the fact that King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis to the world shortly after it was detected, many have wondered why the princess waited several weeks. Well, as she mentioned in her video message, it has “taken time” to come forward to explain the condition to her and William’s three children.

Royal expert Victoria Murphy added to that, telling ABC News the Palace stated the reason Kate chose to tell the world now is “not some kind of reaction to these conspiracy theories that have been swirling.” The reason is because Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have now “broken up” for the Easter holidays. Prince William and Kate thought speaking out now was the best option as their children will be off for a few weeks and not at school having to listen to what others are saying or being asked about their mother’s diagnosis.

Murphy said this way, William and Kate can “keep [their kids] in a bubble with them and really protect them from the outside world while this news, while this reaction, hits the rest of the world and while people are talking about it.”

When concluding her video message, the Princess of Wales asked for privacy that she hopes the public will now respect, saying: “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”