Here's what a medical expert is revealing about why the Princess of Wales' recovery from abdominal surgery could take longer than originally thought.

When it was announced in January that Prince William‘s wife the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) underwent abdominal surgery and remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks, it surprised a lot of people. It also led to plenty of speculation about why she needed such a long recovery time after all of her engagements through March were canceled.

Now, a medical expert is revealing why Kate’s recovery may take even longer than expected. Here’s more on that and why that could cause a real headache for the royal family.

Kate Middleton attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit | Karwai Tang/WireImage

It could take nine months for Kate to recover, according to expert

Since leaving the hospital the Princess of Wales has been recovering at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

While recovery time for individuals can vary, abdominal surgery expert Shashank Gurjar spoke with Hello! Magazine about why it could take nine months before Kate is fully healed.

“With large wounds, we stitch the abdomen together, and the stitch is designed to last for six to nine months,” he told the publication. “So patients remain aware of some pulling sensation in the abdomen, because of the stitch, for a good six to nine months after.

“I think the important thing is firstly to recognize that you’ve gone through something significant. This is a life event. You cannot think you’re going to bounce back tomorrow. You’ve got to give it time.”

King Charles will be out of commission for a bit as well after cancer diagnosis

King Charles III waves as he leaves The London Clinic after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The royals are now navigating the world in a slimmed-down monarchy, which means less of them to attend royal engagements. Although leaner since King Charles became the monarch, the family seemed to have enough working royals to get the job done. But no one planned on two key members of the Firm being out of commission for an extended period of time.

Well, that has happened. In addition to Kate, King Charles is now sidelined and stepping back from royal duties.

On Feb. 5, days after he had a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace revealed that the king has “a form of cancer.” The statement read in part: “During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

Now, other family members will have to pick up the slack and stuff their diaries. We’ve already seen that with Prince William who initially was going to take a break from some of his duties to care for his wife, return to work following his father’s diagnosis. And the king’s sister, Princess Anne, has really ramped things up completing as many as four engagements in one day. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be visible attending more events in light of the news as well.