Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton physically attracted to each other? A psychic matchmaker said the couple may face 'potholes.'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani appear to have the perfect marriage. The country singer and ’90s rocker live on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch together, and they frequently feature each other on social media. However, a psychic says Shelton may feel “needy” in his marriage to Stefani, and they might not connect on a “physical level.”

A psychic claims Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fail to connect physically

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have previously shut down rumors of separation and divorce. However, psychic matchmaker Deborah Graham suspects Shelton is a “needy” husband to Stefani. Graham told The Sun that Stefani and Shelton are having trouble managing their time together, as Stefani is much more independent than Shelton.

“Blake loves Gwen and accepts her, but to the same extent, this is all about them having more quality time together,” the psychic explained. “He can be needy of his wife, but I do not feel it is there right now from her side.”

As for the couple’s physical connection, Graham noted that Shelton and Stefani are not on the same “physical level,” which might lead to “bumps in the road” regarding their relationship.

“When Blake met her, he was soul-searching in his life and was not feeling connected to anyone,” the psychic added. “He was not feeling the love with his past wife, so he and Gwen connected on a soul level. Gwen was not the type that Blake would mainly go for. Since they were not on the physical level, they will continue to manage bumps in the road. There are going to be plenty of potholes ahead.”

Graham noted that Stefani needs to choose between Shelton and her career. “Blake cares, though, so he would never hold Gwen back from her career,” she added.

Gwen Stefani once explained why she found the country star ‘sexy’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Psychic matchmaker Deborah Graham suggests that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton don’t have a strong physical connection. However, Stefani and Shelton have both talked about how they find each other attractive. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stefani explained what she finds “sexy” about Shelton.

“For me, it’s just that big ol’ heart and that sense of humor,” Stefani said, according to People. “He doesn’t even take himself seriously, and he’s just such an incredible person. And that’s sexy to me.”

Stefani also encouraged Shelton to embrace his Sexiest Man Alive title in 2017. However, Shelton wasn’t so sure that he fully welcomed the power of the title.

“It was supposed to be a superpower,” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “I don’t think she felt the power.”

Blake Shelton recently shared that his wife’s support means ‘everything’ to him

Despite a few bumps in their marriage, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are thankful to have each other’s love and support. Shelton spoke to ExtraTV about how he’s hugely grateful for Stefani always being there for him and his endeavors.

“It’s everything,” Shelton said of Stefani’s support. “That’s my wife. She’s never not been there to support me. It’s just such a comforting thing to know that she has my back. She’s my best friend. And it’s not something we just say; it’s in our actions. We are as supportive of each other as we can be.”

In another interview with Access, Shelton said he and Stefani don’t have to work hard at their marriage to make it succeed, as they’re always having fun together. “She’s my best friend. … It’s not something we really have to think about,” he added. “It’s just there.”

