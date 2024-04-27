Blake Shelton gave a sweet answer when questioned about what he wants his next 10 years with Gwen Stefani to look like. Here's what he said.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met on The Voice, and fans never expected them to sustain a beautiful relationship and happy marriage. The country music star and the ’90s rocker seemed like total opposites, but they complement each other perfectly. Recently, Shelton discussed his life with Stefani after leaving The Voice and opening a new bar in Las Vegas. Here’s what he shared about what he expects from the future.

Blake Shelton explained what he hopes the next 10 years with Gwen Stefani look like

Blake Shelton loves sharing his Oklahoma ranch life with Gwen Stefani. The couple met on The Voice in 2014 and married in July 2021. Since then, Stefani’s introduced her three kids to Shelton and the country way of life, and the family’s been enjoying it ever since.

Shelton spoke to Entertainment Tonight regarding what he hopes the next 10 years will look like for him and Stefani. He mentioned that he’d love it if he could have a repeat of the past. However, significant changes are coming with Stefani’s kids growing older.

“If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years would be perfect, you know?” he said. “But, next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which just blows my mind that that already happened. In a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old. So, you know, I guess it’s gonna be a lot more alone time, which I’m not mad about that either. But, we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out. So, that should be a lot of fun.”

Shelton noted that he never expected to fall in love with Stefani. “If you would’ve told me that the first season that we met, what was gonna happen, I would have been like, ‘No, we actually don’t even have anything to even talk about. What are you talking about?’ It’s crazy how things work out,” he said.

The country star said it’s ‘such a comforting thing’ to know his wife has his ‘back’

Blake Shelton knows that Gwen Stefani will always be by his side. Stefani supported Shelton’s decision to leave The Voice and spend more time at home. In April 2024, Shelton talked to Extra TV about opening his new bar, Ole Red Las Vegas. Once again, Stefani supported his dreams.

“It’s everything,” Shelton told the publication when asked how important her support is. “I mean, that’s my wife. And she’s never not been there to support me. It’s just such a comforting thing to know she has my back. She’s my best friend, and it’s not something we just say. It’s in our actions. We are as supportive of each other as we can be.”

While Stefani supports Shelton’s choice to leave The Voice, he explained that she doesn’t quite understand it. “I do watch it a little bit, especially when Gwen’s on there,” he continued. “She’s still in and out, and she’s so good at it. She loves the show. She always said to me, ‘How can you want to step away? It’s so fun.’ I’ve done it 23 seasons without missing a single season. I know what you feel like, Pat Sajak, because that’s kinda how I felt being on The Voice.”

Gwen Stefani posted about her return to Oklahoma life after Coachella

Gwen Stefani performed with No Doubt at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, delighting ’90s fans. While she had a blast revisiting the music that made her a star, she loves returning home to Oklahoma with Blake Shelton.

On April 22, 2024, she took to Instagram Stories to discuss her time at Coachella and what she’s up to with Shelton now that she’s home. “I’m out here gardening, guys; I just planted with the Sheltonator,” she explained, according to Newsweek. “We just planted a bunch of dahlias, so stay tuned. It’s going to be epic, and it’s going to be the Coachella of gardening.”

We don’t know precisely what Stefani hopes for in her next decade, but it likely involves her flower beds in Oklahoma with Shelton.

