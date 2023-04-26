Blake Shelton’s Real Reason for Leaving ‘The Voice’ Has Everything to Do With Gwen Stefani and Their Boys

After 23 seasons on The Voice, Blake Shelton is finally calling it quits. Fans of the show are disappointed to see him go, but Shelton made the difficult decision with his family in mind.

Shelton has been with Gwen Stefani for several years now and wants to spend more time with her and their boys. Although his presence on the show will be missed, here’s a closer look at why Shelton is really leaving The Voice.

Blake Shelton reveals the real reason he is leaving ‘The Voice’

After being with Stefani all this time, it’s clear that Shelton loves being a stepdad to her three boys. Although he could have stayed on The Voice indefinitely, the country star is leaving to spend even more time with his family.

According to Hello Magazine, Shelton recently opened up about the real reason he is quitting the beloved series. Shelton revealed that he doesn’t want to miss out on any moments with Stefani and their kiddos, Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma.

“You don’t know what your regrets are going to be until you look back one day. I feel like my regrets would be, if I stayed on this path, that I am missing out on some more important things in life — and for now, that’s our kids,” he explained.

When he isn’t working on set in Los Angeles, Shelton spends his time on his expansive ranch in Oklahoma. Stefani and their boys, of course, also enjoy life on the farm, and it looks like that will continue now that Shelton is retired from The Voice.

Blake Shelton opens up about his exit from ‘The Voice’

From the very first season in 2011, Shelton has been an instrumental figure on The Voice. Serving as one of the original coaches alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green, Shelton is the show’s most successful coach.

The country star has led eight contestants to victory. This includes the likes of Todd Tilghman, Danielle Bradbery, Chloe Kohanski, Craig Wayne Boyd, Cassadee Pope, Jermaine Paul, Sundance Head, and Cam Anthony.

While Shelton has enjoyed the success of the show, he has also proven to be an amazing stepfather. In fact, Shelton recently opened up about how his fatherly duties have changed his perspectives in life.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” he shared.

Shelton went on to say that being a part of a show like The Voice is very demanding. At this point in his life, his duty as a father is a “more important job.”

Gwen Stefani shares her thoughts on her husband’s retirement

Stefani could not agree more with Shelton’s decision to leave The Voice. The singer revealed that between working on the show and touring, Shelton reached a point where time became his number one priority.

“I think that Blake–I don’t know, I think he just wants more time, you know what I mean?” Stefani stated. “I think he just got to a point where he just wants time on his ranch, like time to just do the other things that he loves to do.”

Stefani noted that Shelton’s work schedule is pretty crazy throughout the year. Along with filming two seasons of The Voice each year, Shelton tours the country performing his music.

At the end of the day, Shelton just wanted to free up some of his time to spend with his family. And Stefani couldn’t be happier about spending more time with her husband and their boys.

Although Stefani will be seeing more of Shelton, she is gearing up for a tour outside of the country. Taking to Instagram, Stefani recently revealed details about her upcoming concert in the UK at Warwick Castle.

Fans can catch Shelton's last few episodes of The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.