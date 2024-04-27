Years before Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige broke up, Kelly Ripa weighed in on their romance. Here's what she said.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest split with his girlfriend of several years, model Aubrey Paige, in April 2024. While the couple seemingly had a great relationship they announced their breakup. Now, Seacrest looks happier than ever with his fans, and Paige has a divisive message to her “haters” online. Here’s what Seacrest’s Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host, Kelly Ripa, once said about the couple breaking up.

Kelly Ripa once told Ryan Seacrest that she would ‘go into seclusion’ if he and Aubrey Paige ever broke up

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest started dating Aubrey Paige in 2021. They went public with their romance in May of that year and opted to keep their romance private.

“[They are] very happy together and doing great,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

Of course, the public went wild over Seacrest and Paige’s 23-year age gap. But Seacrest’s co-host on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa, adored Paige. Ripa commented on meeting Paige on the show in April 2022. She said that she worried that Seacrest may never find his perfect partner.

“We were starting to be like, ‘Maybe he doesn’t have a special person, and maybe we should check in on him more often?’” Ripa said on the show. She then told Seacrest that she would “go into seclusion” if he and Paige ever called it quits on their relationship. Seacrest considered the comment a compliment.

Unfortunately, Seacrest and Paige broke up in April 2024. It’s unclear what caused the split.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source close to the couple told People. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest discussed him meeting his girlfriend’s huge family

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa occasionally discussed Seacrest’s relationship with Aubrey Paige. While on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the hosts discussed Seacrest’s experience meeting his girlfriend’s huge family, as he comes from a small family.

Ripa said she spoke to Paige at her husband Mark Consuelos‘ birthday party. “She said, ‘Oh yeah, I took Ryan home to meet my family. We’re like, a big, vocal family,'” Ripa said Paige told her. “‘So, in fact, I — me, I — and my family had been preparing [Seacrest] for that meeting.’ She said that we warmed you up so that we could drop you in.”

“You have to understand I have a very small family,” Seacrest explained. ” … So, I’m not prepared otherwise, except for what you do for me. But, they have an amazing family who are all 6-foot-2. I mean, they are literally all over 6 feet tall. So, we were out there having a good time, making the burgers, beating the heat. … We had a good time. It was great.”

Aubrey Paige posted a message to her ‘haters’ on Instagram post-breakup

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige allegedly had an amicable breakup. However, Paige posted a divisive post on Instagram following the news. On April 24, 2024, she posted a photo of herself in a bikini, drinking wine and looking relaxed.

“S/O to my haters, this one’s for you,” she captioned the post.

Fans shared their opinions. Many of Paige’s followers commented on the age gap between her and Seacrest.

“Ryan’s parents seem so conservative; this must be embarrassing for them,” a fan wrote.

“Happy they broke up,” another fan wrote. “Way too young and embarrassing to Ryan.”

