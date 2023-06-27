Will Ryan Seacrest earn as much as Pat Sajak as the host of 'Wheel of Fortune'? Here's what we think he'll make as the host.

Wheel of Fortune fans are getting ready to say goodbye to Pat Sajak. The beloved host stayed with the series for over 40 years, but now, Ryan Seacrest will prepare to take over after the 41st season. So, how much money will Ryan Seacrest earn as the Wheel of Fortune host? Here’s what we think.

How much will Ryan Seacrest earn as the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host?

Ryan Seacrest is no stranger to hosting TV shows. He currently hosts ABC’s American Idol, and he’s slated to take over for Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune after season 41. So, how much will Ryan Seacrest get paid as the new Wheel of Fortune host?

Seacrest hasn’t revealed his salary, but we’re willing to bet he’ll earn around $15 million to host Wheel of Fortune.

Sajak reportedly earned around $15 million per year to host Wheel of Fortune in 2016, so it’s likely his salary was much higher to host season 40 in 2023. Seacrest reportedly also earned $15 million to host American Idol in 2014 for Fox. He reportedly signed another $15 million deal in 2015. Now, he reportedly earns between $12 and $15 million per season since the show switched over to ABC.

If the Wheel of Fortune showrunners were willing to pay Sajak $15 million in 2016 and Seacrest once made $15 million as the host of American Idol, it makes sense that the showrunners would pay Seacrest this amount. Additionally, if Sajak earned a pay raise after 2016, then they’d be getting a deal by giving Seacrest a $15 million contract.

What is Ryan Seacrest’s net worth in 2023?

Ryan Seacrest’s salary for Wheel of Fortune will certainly help his net worth — though, of course, he has plenty of money as it is. Seacrest’s net worth in 2023 is reportedly $450 million.

While fans know him as the host of American Idol, that’s not all Seacrest has done. He also hosted On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

He’s reportedly not the most expensive person to join the American Idol crew, either. Katy Perry reportedly makes $25 million from the show, while the other two judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, make only $7 million per season.

“[ABC President] Ben Sherwood blew the budget on Katy without thinking how that would impact other areas of the show budget,” a source shared with Page Six in 2017. “He gambled on her because of her appeal to a younger audience and huge social-media following. But Katy is effectively taking money from the other judges, who then had to be paid way less. The negotiations with Luke and Lionel have been fraught and difficult because of [Katy’s paycheck].”

Vanna White is negotiating her ‘Wheel of Fortune’ pay

Vanna White | Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Pat Sajak’s departure and Ryan Seacrest’s pay for Wheel of Fortune may be prompting Vanna White to request a bigger paycheck herself. She reportedly makes $3 million per season — five times less than what Sajak makes. While Sajak hosts and White co-hosts, she wants more money when her current contract for the 2023-2024 season ends.

It’s unclear if the showrunners will give White a bump in pay or not, but it seems likely she’ll receive more money. White taped her first Wheel of Fortune show in 1982, and she’s arguably more iconic than Sajak. With Seacrest taking over as the host, the showrunners likely still want White’s involvement as much as possible.

Elements of this story were originally reported by StyleCaster.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.