What will happen to Ryan Seacrest's hosting duties with 'American Idol' once he takes over for Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'?

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is preparing to say goodbye as the host of the beloved game show. Surprisingly, Ryan Seacrest is taking his place. Seacrest is known as the host of American Idol, so will taking over for Sajak affect his ability to host the singing competition series? Here’s what we think.

Is Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘American Idol’ to host ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

It’s official: Ryan Seacrest will host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak leaves.

Sajak announced his retirement via Twitter. Well, the time has come,” he tweeted on June 12, 2023. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

Now, Seacrest is stepping up to the plate — and he certainly has big shoes to fill. “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest tweeted after the major announcement launched. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

So, does this mean Seacrest is leaving American Idol to host Wheel of Fortune? Probably not. American Idol hasn’t officially announced whether Seacrest will continue hosting duties, but it seems likely that Seacrest can host both shows. Sajak and Vanna White reportedly only spend four days per month filming Wheel of Fortune. They film six shows in one day every other Thursday and Friday of the month. It reportedly takes about 30 minutes to film one show using the digital board.

As for filming American Idol, the 2023 season filmed between Aug. 3, 2022, and Sept. 14, 2022 — only one month. The show then airs live every Sunday and Monday during the season. If Seacrest takes on both shows, he can likely host both without too many scheduling conflicts.

However, there’s a chance that Seacrest may want to stop filming American Idol. While fans have known him as the host for years, he might be ready to completely move on from the singing competition series.

When do the next seasons of ‘American Idol’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ air?

Ryan Seacrest and the ‘American Idol’ judges | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

American Idol and Wheel of Fortune both return with or without Pat Sajak and Ryan Seacrest as hosts. ABC officially renewed American Idol for another season. It seems likely that the next season will premiere in February 2024 and end in May 2024.

As for Wheel of Fortune, the most recent season — season 40 — just ended in June 2023. Season 41 will return in September 2023 and likely air until mid-June 2024. Sajak will leave the show once the 41st season concludes. Seacrest will take over for season 42, which will likely premiere in September 2024.

It remains unclear whether the judges of American Idol 2024 will be the same group as the 2023 season. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie served as judges. It seems likely they will all return.

Fans looking forward to seeing Vanna White on future Wheel of Fortune seasons should also remain hopeful that she’ll continue co-hosting the game show. She’s reportedly looking to negotiate her pay for remaining on the series.

