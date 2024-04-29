Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been close with the royals in years, but Harry reportedly wants to change that -- and Meghan is, per a source, worried that he will get hurt.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family back in 2020, and the two have lived very separate lives from the other royals ever since. Over the last four years, tensions have continued between Harry and his older brother, Prince William, but Harry did once say during his interview with Oprah Winfrey that he would always leave the door open for a reconciliation.

Rumor has it that Prince Harry wants to rekindle his friendship with his big brother, especially after learning of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis (Kate and Harry were once incredibly close). But a source close to the Duchess of Sussex claims she is “terrified” and thinks Harry is being “naïve” for wanting a friendship with William.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle reportedly thinks Prince Harry is being ‘naïve’ about Prince William

Harry and William were close enough growing up, but it didn’t take much for them to drift apart as adults. Tensions began to rise several years back, when Harry realized he wasn’t happy with the lack of protection Meghan was receiving from the royal family. Harry later claimed William’s team was selling negative stories about the Sussexes to the press, and he even recalled a physical altercation with his big brother.

But now that Kate is sick, Harry reportedly wants more than ever to bury the feud that has long stood between him and William. And a source close to Meghan claims she’s “terrified” for her husband’s feelings.

“[Meghan] knows deep down that Harry wants to fix the relationship, and the Kate news has made him more determined to try and do it,” a source who claims to be close with Meghan told OK! Magazine UK, via Express. “But she thinks Harry is being naive and that he still can’t trust William. She’s terrified he’ll be made a fool of again and William will use him.”

The source also added that Meghan doesn’t let “her emotions rule her,” which helps in her decision making, implying that Harry isn’t quite the same.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton | Paul Grover/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might see Prince William and Kate Middleton soon

Harry is planning to head to the United Kingdom in May to attend a ceremony in honor of the Invictus Games, and there are rumors that Meghan will go with him. Meghan has attended most Invictus Games events alongside her husband, so her appearance would not come as a surprise.

While over there, it’s expected that Harry will spend at least a little bit of time with his family. William and Kate are currently working through Kate’s cancer diagnosis, as are King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and Harry and Meghan can likely offer them some support. However, it’s unclear exactly what a visit with Harry’s family could look like and whether it will result in any progress being made between the Sussexes and the rest of the family.