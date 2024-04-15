Kate Middleton and Kensington Palace surprised royal fans who sent messages to the future queen wishing her well; they actually sent out thank-you notes to anyone who sent Kate a message.

The Princess of Wales has been taking time away from the public eye to focus on her health after she announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Kate Middleton took a leave of absence back in January 2024 for abdominal surgery, and she announced a little more than two months later that cancer had been discovered.

Plenty of people around the United Kingdom — and the world — sent the princess well wishes. Now, people are reporting that Kensington Palace and the princess have sent special thank-you notes for the kind words, which hasn’t been done before.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s team has reportedly sent thank-you notes to those who wished her well

The Princess of Wales has mostly remained quiet about her cancer diagnosis, and she has not revealed what type or stage. It’s possible that she will at some point; maybe she is waiting to make a full recovery before she comes forward with it. Still, plenty of commoners sent the princess notes, gifts, and other items with the hopes that she will get well soon. And in a surprising twist, people received cards back.

According to Express, the notes were sent in the form of a postcard, with the message, “Thank you for your kind well wishes to Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales. Your thoughtful gesture is very much appreciated.” People who received the thank-you notes took to Twitter to express their excitement over having heard back from Kate’s team.

Kate continues to request privacy and will likely be out of royal duties for quite some time. She does not have a specific return date, and it will likely depend on how her recovery goes over the next few months and whether any additional treatment is needed.

Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s diagnosis could bring the royal family closer together

The princess shocked the world when she announced she is undergoing chemotherapy; Kate and her husband, Prince William, are young parents to kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Kate received plenty of empathy from people all over the world.

Among those hoping for Kate’s speedy recovery are her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan have not been on great terms with the royal family since stepping back from their senior royal roles in 2020, but Kate’s diagnosis could be the reason the family comes back together. Harry and Meghan are slated to return to the United Kingdom at the beginning of May, and it could be a good time for the family to spend a little time together. It’s unclear yet whether Harry and Meghan’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will accompany them, but it might also be a good time for the royals’ kids to get to know one another.