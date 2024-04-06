Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'shutting themselves away' with their children, not unlike Queen Elizabeth in 1997, amid the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis is being handled the Queen Elizabeth II way in the Wales family. An aide has compared the Princess of Wales and Prince William, the Prince of Wales, to the late monarch with their “healthy” response to Kate’s cancer diagnosis. Ahead, how the couple’s family-first response is drawing a Queen Elizabeth comparison.

William and Kate are focusing on family during the cancer crisis

It seems William and Kate are taking a page out of the late queen’s book. Similar to Queen Elizabeth before them with Princess Diana’s 1997 death, their main focus is family, according to a personal aide.

“In this time of crisis, they’ve been shutting themselves away and focusing on family and the children,” the aide told People. “That is what the Queen did when Diana died — despite the criticism. It is really healthy that they put family first and make sure the family is strong.”

Queen Elizabeth remained in Scotland with young William and Prince Harry in the days following their mother’s death. Now, decades later, the decision is still discussed.

Today, William and Kate’s “nuclear family” they’ve “created so well is an immense support not only to him [William, but to Catherine, too,” a longtime family friend said. Their “priority” is “to look after each other,” with a main focus on “family.”

William and Kate are spending quality time at their country home with George, Charlotte, and Louis after the cancer announcement

Like Queen Elizabeth with William and Harry at Balmoral in 1997, William and Kate have left the hustle and bustle in favor of the countryside.

They, along with their children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — are spending time at Anmer Hall, the Wales’ country home in Norfolk, England, on the royal family’s Sandringham estate.

The family of five was reportedly spotted boarding a helicopter headed for the Norfolk area on March 23, 2024, one day after Kate went public with her diagnosis in a video statement.

William and Kate are expected to return home to Adelaide Cottage before classes start back up again for George, Charlotte, and Louis, at Lambrook School.

Kate’s ‘getting stronger every day’ as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy treatment

In her video statement, Kate opened up about how she’s doing since the “huge shock” of her cancer diagnosis. She shared she’s on the road to recovery, being in the “early stages” of preventative chemotherapy treatment.

As she did with George, Charlotte, and Louis, Kate also reassured viewers. She said she’s “well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help” her “heal.” She went on to say that her “focus” for the time being is “making a full recovery.”

At the time of writing, Kensington Palace hasn’t announced when Kate will return to royal duties.