Are we surprised that Doja Cat took the mafia wife aesthetic to a wild and wacky level? The 28-year-old is never afraid to turn heads with out-there looks. The Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 28 was no different. Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, aka Doja Cat, walked the red carpet in a furry, sheer, and somehow sophisticated look. See her fashion choices and the confrontational message she left her followers on Instagram.

Jennifer Garner, Kris Jenner, and Sarah Michelle Gellar at The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards | 1st and 3rd photos: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; 2nd photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Doja Cat attended The Daily Front Row’s eighth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards (FLAs) alongside many A-list celebrities. Attendees included Kris Jenner, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Garner, Molly Sims, and Rachel Zoe. The event honors the year in fashion and awards standouts like Elsa Hosk, who won Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year, and Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo, who won Designer of the Year.

Doja Cat at The Daily Front Row’s Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Doja Cat donned one of the most unique looks of the event. The fearless celeb wore a white mesh GCDS bralette and matching high-rise stockings. Although she freed the nipple with this revealing fashion choice, Doja wore complementary GCDS thong panties under her hosiery. The “Paint the Town Red” rapper looped a long diamond necklace twice around her neck, draping it down to her belly button. She added a large diamond cross pendant necklace and simple stud earrings.

Doja Cat on April 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California | Monica Schipper/WireImage

Perhaps most notably, Doja Cat layered a floor-length Markgong reclaimed fur coat over her look, adding discretion to the body-baring outfit. Her white kitten heels were giving early 19th-century shoe meets ballet flats, with an upturned toe adding interest to the already exciting look. The “Say So” singer carried a large vintage leather suitcase stuffed with pale pink lingerie. Doja sipped from the large glass of red wine she carried in her other hand as she posed for cameras.

Rapper Doja Cat and Brett Alan Nelson at the Annual Fashion LA Awards on April 28, 2024 | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Doja Cat attended the event with her longtime stylist, Brett Alan Nelson. The self-described costume designer “creates custom clothing and monumental fashion moments for clients,” according to The Only Agency. In addition to his partnership with Doja Cat, Nelson has worked with Karol G., Lizzo, Bebe Rexha, and Grimes. He’s the genius behind Doja Cat’s Hot Pink album, Kyle Jenner’s infamous Interview Magazine photoshoot, and Lizzo’s Moschino “Chocolate Bar” dress at the 2020 Brit Awards.

Doja Cat and Brett Alan Nelson at The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards | Monica Schipper/WireImage

At the FLAs, Doja Cat presented Nelson with the Music Stylist of the Year award. Before she announced his award, the “Kiss Me More” rapper gave a short speech. “He’s managed to cultivate some of the most iconic looks of the decade and in my career,” Doja explained. “He’s my voice, my genie, but more than anything, he’s my family … It’s been such an adventure working with you. Seeing what you’ve done for my peers and fellow dreamers has inspired other stylists and creatives alike.”

Doja Cat at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 in Paris | Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

It makes sense that Doja would speak about Nelson from such a place of gratitude. He styled her Coachella performance, which involved six outfit changes. He also contributed to her viral Schiaparelli look at Paris Couture Fashion Week. Returning to her most recent look at the FLAs, Doja Cat had one simple message for her fans: “fucka ya motha,” which she captioned alongside a series of photos of her wild look on Instagram.