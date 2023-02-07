Doja Cat’s Next Album Will Be ‘More Masculine’ Than Her Previous Work

Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat’s rise to stardom at the turn of the decade has been marked by the success of her pop songs like “Say So” and “Kiss Me More.” Now, as she continues to work on her fourth studio album, the “Need to Know” rapper is exploring all kinds of different sounds for the project that starkly differ from her previous pop tendencies.

Doja Cat | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE

Doja Cat is hard at work on her fourth album

Doja Cat released her debut album Amala in 2018. The following year, she released her mainstream breakout album Hot Pink, which contained beloved songs including “Say So,” “Juicy,” “Cyber Sex,” and “Streets.” In 2021, she released her third album Planet Her, complete with hits like “Kiss Me More,” “Woman,” “Need to Know,” and “Get Into It (Yuh).”

In 2022, Doja confirmed that she was working on her fourth studio album, and that it was influenced by German rave music.

Doja Cat’s next album will be ‘more masculine’

With Hot Pink and Planet Her specifically, Doja Cat played into a more feminine aesthetic, complete with bright pink motifs. But when putting together her next project, Doja is leaning on different influences.

“I know that I’ve done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds, but for this next era, I’m going in a more masculine direction,” she told Variety in January 2023.

“I want to explore punk. But not pop-punk. I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don’t think I’m the one to do it,” she continued. “I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing. It’s just something that I’m doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don’t even know if that’s gonna make it out there.”

She dismissed the idea that punk sounds could mix with her pop leanings, saying she would experiment but can’t picture it working. “I’m gonna see if maybe it could be fun, but it doesn’t make any sense to me,” she said. She cited the Beastie Boys as an influence.

“Rap is punk and punk can be rap,” she said. It’s really a beautiful set of genres that you can twist, and I think people get it.”

Doja Cat has already made headlines in 2023

Since she emerged with Amala in 2018, Doja Cat hasn’t gone more than two years between albums, working hard to establish herself as one of the hottest artists of the moment. The gap between Planet Her and her fourth album continues to grow, though she’s hinted that the album could arrive in 2023.

Regardless of her music plans for 2023, she’s continued to show that she’s a fashion force to be reckoned with. She kicked off the year with a jaw-dropping red Swarovski crystal look at Paris Fashion Week, further confirming her status as a fashion icon.