Get to know more about the woman dating Philadelphia 76ers superstar Tyrese Maxey and why you may recognize her.

After playing his college basketball at the University of Kentucky, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Tyrese Maxey in the first round with the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Maxey’s minutes were limited in his rookie season. However, Ben Simmons’s refusal to play for the team the following season gave Maxey an opportunity to become the Sixers starting point guard.

Since then, Maxey has really elevated his game. He made his first All-Star team in 2024 before being named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. Now that he’s gained popularity and recognition outside the City of Brotherly Love, fans are trying to learn about his life off the court too including who he’s dating. Here’s more on Maxey’s girlfriend Lavender Briggs.

Briggs is an athlete as well

Briggs was born on June 23, 2001, in Newburgh, New York. She has two older brothers, Darrian and Stefan.

When Briggs was 7 years old, her family relocated to Utah. She attended Mountain View High School just outside Salt Lake City where she played on the basketball team. After two years, she transferred to Provo High School and played for that team.

Lavender Briggs of the Maryland Terrapins handles the ball against the Syracuse Orange | G Fiume/Getty Images

In 2019, Briggs committed to the Florida Gators as one of the top-ranked recruits in the country. There, she was named SEC Freshman of the Week and acquired a spot on the All-SEC team in 2020. But a foot injury sidelined her for the final eight games of her sophomore season. She would then miss the majority of her junior season with a stress fracture in her left shin.

Briggs made the decision to switch schools and enrolled in the University of Maryland to play for the Terrapins. Her last game with the team was in February 2024 when she suffered a season-ending knee injury against Rutgers, concluding her collegiate career.

When asked to define herself and her time as a student-athlete, the 6-foot-1 guard told The Diamondback: “I would probably describe Lavender Briggs as someone who never gave up. She got dealt a hard hand and she just never gave up.”

Briggs earned a Bachelor’s degree in sociology before pursuing an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business. According to her LinkedIn, she has “developed great communication, leadership, and teamwork skills through playing college basketball that are transferrable to my future corporate position.”

Maxey and Briggs have kept their relationship details under wraps

(L): Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during a game against the New York Knicks | Sarah Stier/Getty Images, (R): Lavender Briggs of the Maryland Terrapins dribbles the ball up court against the South Carolina Gamecocks | Kupferman/Getty Images

Maxey and Briggs reportedly began dating sometime in 2022, but they kept their relationship under wraps and have only been seen together a handful of times.

Neither have spoken about their relationship publicly and they don’t share photos of each other on their social media pages, indicating that they want to keep things as private as possible.

Fans are hopeful though that they may see Briggs taking in a 76ers game at some point to cheer on her beau in person.