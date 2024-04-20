Get to know more about Sixers player Kelly Oubre Jr. and the woman he's married to. Plus, which other NBA star she used to date.

Veteran Kelly Oubre Jr. has become something of a journeyman in the NBA. In 2023, he inked a deal with his fifth team the Philadelphia 76ers. Kelly made an immediate impact off the bench for the Sixers and the City of Brotherly Love has embraced him.

Here’s more about the athlete, his wife, and which of Kelly’s teammates she was in a relationship with first.

When Kelly and Shylynn got married and how many children they have

Kelly met Shylynnitaa “Shylynn” Gibson in 2020 through mutual friends. They began dating and after a few months, the NBA player proposed. The couple wed in 2022.

Kelly spoke to People about how he and Shylynn knew when it was the right time to get married.

“We wanted to take the next steps and give our love to God, for his seal of approval,” the shooting guard said. “We know that it’s a rarity in our generation for relationships to get that far, and we also made a pact to break a curse that has been in both of our families for lifetimes. We just were ready to be together forever and what better way to do that than to tie the knot.”

Kelly and Shylynn have two children together. Their first child, a girl named Malibu Oubre, was born in July 2021. Their son, TsuSún Kelly Oubre, was born in May 2023.

https://twitter.com/sixers/status/1779255229533290913

“We plan to provide our kids the best path to be better than us, so they won’t have to make as many mistakes as we did to learn what we know now,” Kelly said via People. “We aim to equip them with the tools to not only survive in this world but also conquer it in their own regard.

“We lead by example, showing them what love looks like and demonstrating the rewards of a relentless work ethic. Ultimately, we strive to organically grow a beautiful, strong family empire where we all succeed in the pursuits that make us whole.”

What Shylynn does for a living

Mrs. Oubre is an Instagram model and a musician as well. She has released singles titled “Princess,” “Huracan,” “Boss B****,” and “Plugged In.”

In addition, Shylynn has a hair, skin, and body products line called Shhy Beauty, which uses plant-based ingredients.

Shylynn was in a relationship with one of Kelly’s former teammates

Before getting her happily ever after with Kelly, Shylynn was in a relationship with another NBA star.

Kelly’s wife is also James Harden‘s former girlfriend. Details on how long they were together and exactly when they split are unknown, but several reports claim that Harden thought she was “the one” at some point.

James Harden warms up prior to a game | Rich Storry/Getty Images

A conspiracy theory among some NBA fans is that the reason The Beard wanted out of Philly so badly in the offseason is because he was upset that Sixers president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, signed his ex’s husband.

The LA Clippers guard’s love life has made headlines in the past. He previously dated Khloé Kardashian and was also romantically linked to Amber Rose and R&B singer Ashanti.