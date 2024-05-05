Prince Louis replied, 'I want one of those,' when he saw Princess Charlotte get a crown on the 'Strictly Come Dancing' set.

Prince Louis wants whatever his sister, Princess Charlotte, gets. That’s pretty much what happened when Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two youngest children visited the set of a popular British TV show in late 2023. A now-6-year-old Louis who, along with Charlotte, 9, and Prince George, 10, are following “new rules” at home for the Princess of Wales as she undergoes cancer treatment, was interested in a crown his sister received. Here’s what he said when he didn’t get a crown of his own.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ had gifts ready for Charlotte and Louis on a tour of the set

Kate, who is a known fan of Strictly Come Dancing, a U.K. show similar to Dancing with the Stars, visited the set in December 2023 with Louis and Charlotte.

Since then, judge Shirley Ballas recalled the royal visit, telling OK! Magazine that they had gifts ready for Louis and Charlotte.

“They are beautiful,” she told the publication of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s youngest children (via Express). “When they visited, we had these crowns on set. So I thought it would be a nice idea to give the little girl [Charlotte] a crown, and I got him [Louis] a nice box of sweets.”

Louis wanted the crown Charlotte received from ‘Strictly’ judge Shirley Ballas

However, the kids’ reactions didn’t necessarily go as planned. Upon giving the crown and candy to Charlotte and Louis, Ballas explained, Louis immediately let it be known he preferred the crown to the sweets.

“He went, ‘I want one of those’ and pointed at the crown,” the Strictly Come Dancing judge said. “So we had to go and find him a little crown.”

Ballas continued. She described Louis and Charlotte as “beautifully polite children.” Meaning Louis likely threw in a please and thank you when he got a crown of his own.

As for what they did on the Strictly Come Dancing set, Louis and Charlotte “had an absolute ball,” according to Ballas. It included “stepping into the judges’ shoes,” per the outlet.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to watch the show with their children in the fall when a new line-up of celebrities and professional dancers hit the floor.

William, Kate, and their kids aren’t the only royal fans of the show. Queen Camilla, 76, is also said to be a fan of Ballas’s work, complimenting her on a book release.

Louis had another fun moment with Princess Charlotte in December 2023

Wanting the crown wasn’t the only cheeky moment between Charlotte and Louis in December 2023. Also that month, they, along with the rest of the Wales family, attended Kate’s annual Christmas carol concert.

Charlotte, George, and Louis mailed letters and marveled at Westminster Abbey’s holiday decor. Plus, like many royal family events before it, Louis played a little joke on his sister.

As they each held candles, Louis leaned over and blew his sister’s out. It got a laugh from Kate and, like much of Louis’ mischievous moments, soon went viral online.