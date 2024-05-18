Prince Harry and Meghan Markle often make appearances together, but one expert claims Meghan always winds up at the forefront of the event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thick as thieves. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed back in 2018, and despite plenty of rumors surrounding their relationship with the royal family, their marriage, and their future, they have proven time and time again that they are a team.

Harry and Meghan often attend engagements as a couple, and one royal expert has noticed that the body language between the two seems to indicate that Harry is often “pushed into the background” by his wife.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Nigeria | Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu/Getty Images

Prince Harry is in ‘the background’ when he attends engagements with Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan recently finished a three-day tour of Nigeria, where they spoke about mental health as well as Harry’s Invictus Games. They also opened up about raising their two children, and Meghan spoke about finding balance in her life as a working mother. But one royal commentator thinks that Harry is often left “in the background” whenever he and Meghan make appearances together.

“Meghan manages to make everything about her,” royal expert Ingrid Seward told GB News. “This was Harry’s show. This was for the Invictus Games. Nigeria is the first African country to join the Invictus Games … And it was Harry’s show. And yet, Meghan seems to take over.”

Seward says that Harry somehow always winds up as an afterthought whenever the two make appearances. “[Meghan] has a big fan base there, but I just thought it was a shame,” she continued. “Harry always seems to be slightly pushed into the background unless he’s doing something sporty, like playing basketball or playing polo.”

But, in Meghan’s defense, perhaps she was more interesting on this recent trip. Meghan’s fashion is always on point, and she spoke a lot about motherhood and enjoying time with her family. Plus, she revealed in 2022 that she is actually 43% Nigerian, so she has close ties to the country.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘really happy’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not appeared in the United Kingdom together since 2022, and it seems Meghan is happier without them. It’s no secret that there has been tension ever since the two left the royal family back in 2020, and Meghan faced difficulties with the media and her reputation when she and Harry first wed.

Now, though, things are looking up. Harry and Meghan have two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and they are raising their young family in Montecito, California, and seem to love it. While on the trip, Meghan told People that she and Harry are “really happy.”

Of course, royal fans will always hope for a reunion between Harry and his father and brother, but as time passes, it seems less and less likely that the men will ever return to the relationship they once all had.