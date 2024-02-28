Zoe Kravitz and Olivia Wilde were among several celebrities to embrace Saint Laurent's see-through theme at the runway show.

Bras are out. Nipples are in. Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2024-2025 runway show was the place to prove it. Several celebs, like Zoë Kravitz, went braless for the presentation. Others, like Olivia Wilde, bared it all through their sheer tops. Is it the year of the nipple? The stars say yes.

Zoë Kravitz at the Saint Laurent Womenswear 2024-25 show | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz exemplified a more understated version of the bra-less trend. The Batman star wore a very thin nut-brown tank top and a matching skirt. Her top was nearly sheer, showing off her curves.

Kravitz demonstrated the nipple-forward trend some believe was spurred by Skims’ nipple bra, which sold out in less than a month when it debuted in late 2023. With Kravitz’s natural accessories showing through, the 35-year-old donned a simple black belt, dangly earrings, sheet tights, and chocolate-colored pumps.

Olivia Wilde on February 27, 2024 in Paris, France | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Olivia Wilde fully committed to the see-through look. The Don’t Worry Darling actor/director wore a translucent black bodysuit tucked into her cargo skirt. The front-row attendee added a gold choker, leather opera gloves, aviator sunglasses, and a large belt.

Other fans of the nipple at the Saint Laurent show? Georgia May Jagger and Elsa Hosk opted for the fully see-through look. Jasmine Tookes and Lila Moss went braless under thin outfits.

Lily Collins, Linda Evangelista, and Diane Kruger at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 show | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins went in a different direction for the Saint Laurent Womenswear show. She wore floral flares and a plunging vest under a black blazer, echoing the “office siren” looks of other celebs, like Jennifer Lawrence, at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Supermodel Linda Evangelista and Out of the Blue actor Diane Kruger echoed the tailored aesthetic.

Evan Ross, Yara Shahidi, and Sophia Roe at the Saint Laurent show | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Other Saint Laurent attendees included actor/musician Evan Ross in his version of the sheer top. Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi wore a refreshingly colorful tangerine dress and sheer tights, and influencer Sophia Roe with another take on the tailored boardroom-babe look.

Carla Bruni, Kate Moss, and Zoe Saldana at the Saint Laurent show in Paris, France | Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Former model Carla Bruni and Avatar star Zoe Saldana were military-inspired in a khaki jumpsuit and chocolate-brown bomber jacket, respectively. Model Kate Moss covered up in black faux fur — a nod to the mafia wife trend.

Nearly every female star attended the Saint Laurent photocall in the same umber pumps.