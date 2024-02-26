Although Yara Shahidi's whole look echoed her elegant yet experimental style, the 'Grown-ish' star's long, toned legs stole the show.

Yara Shahidi stepped out for Prada’s Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 runway presentation in an ensemble by the titular fashion label. Although the look, styled by Jason Bolden, echoed her elegant yet experimental style, the Grown-ish star‘s long, toned legs stole the show.

Yara Shahidi during Milan Fashion Week | 1st photo: Robino Salvatore/GC Images; 2nd and 3rd: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Shahidi’s edgy-chic look included a beaded black top layered over a button-grommet-punched white button-up. A simple leather belt secured her black high-waisted shorts, and tall black socks accented her black heels with buckle-strap details. A decidedly simple look, yet the accents and textures made it nuanced and striking on the actor/producer/activist.

Yara Shahidi attends the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Womenswear fashion show | Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi leveled up 2024’s popular slicked-back bun with double sideparts forming a V toward her crown. Her hair designer, Mitchell Cantrell, has styled the locks of Tyra Banks, Jorja Smith, and Youtuber Charly Jordan. He added a Lelet silver dome pony cuff to Shahidi’s braided bun at the nape of her neck.

Yara Shahidi on February 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy. | 1st photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images; 2nd photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada; 3rd photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Prada

Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo gave the Sitting in Bars with Cake star a metallic smokey eye, complementing her black-silver top and its metallic accents. Oquendo has worked with Jenna Ortega, Florence Pugh, Lily Collins, and Molly Ringwald.

Shahidi shared the front row with actor/haircare founder Tracee Ellis Ross, actor/singer Amandla Stenberg, actor Mei Nagano, and actor Ma Yili.

(L-R) Tracee Ellis Ross, Amandla Stenberg, Mei Nagano, Ma Yili, and Yara Shahidi attend the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Womenswear fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-25 on February 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy | Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Prada

Yara Shahidi took to Instagram in gratitude for Prada and her team. “Ti sono grato. I am grateful. Thank you @prada. #PradaFW24,” she captioned a series of photos from her time in Milan. The images included a selfie with Euphoria star Hunter Shafer and a street-style moment with Tracee Ellis Ross.

Yara Shahidi, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala. | 1st and 2nd photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA; 3rd photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

The last time Shahidi showed off her toned legs was at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala. The Sun Is Also a Star actor wore Gucci to the event hosted by the fashion label. She donned a sparkling party skirt fringed with beads. An informal white button-up had asymmetrical strings tied around her neck and waist. Crimson heels, dangly diamond earrings, and a ruby handbag completed her look.