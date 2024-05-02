Rosie O'Donnell announced her involvement in 'And Just Like That...' season 3 with a snap from a recent table reading.

The cast of And Just Like That… lost two of its key cast members ahead of filming for season 3 of the Sex and the City reboot. It looks like the production team was busy filling those roles behind the scenes. In a surprising twist, fans of the reboot have learned Rosie O’Donnell is officially connected to the show. O’Donnell shared the news via Instagram.

Rosie O’Donnell joins the cast of ‘And Just Like That…’

Rosie O’Donnell is officially joining the cast of And Just Like That… for season 3. The famed talk show host and actor took to Instagram to share a photo of her script for the show’s first episode.

According to the post, O’Donnell will take on the role of Mary. It is the first time fans have heard about O’Donnell’s involvement in the series. O’Donnell didn’t share further information about her part, but it is safe to assume the character will be brand new to the Sex and the City universe. It is unclear how many episodes she’ll appear in.

While O’Donnell is keeping details of her character quiet for now, her post did give away one juicy detail about the upcoming season. The first episode appears to be titled “Outlook Good.” The optimistic but vague title has fans cooking up wild theories about the upcoming season’s storyline. The title might refer to the return of Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s on-again-off-again love interest, John Corbett, the actor who portrays the hunky furniture designer, has not appeared on set.

2 other actors have departed the series

While Rosie O’Donnell is in as a new character on And Just Like That…, two other actors have departed the show. In January, it was reported that Sara Ramirez had been axed from the reboot. Ramirez played nonbinary comedian Che Diaz.

While Ramirez is beloved for their work on Grey’s Anatomy, the character of Che fell flat. They were among the most hated new TV characters in recent history. Che was introduced in the premiere episode and served as Miranda Hobbes’ love interest.

More recently, Karen Pittman left the show. Pittman played Professor Nya Wallace.

Pittman, who is appearing in two other series, could not accommodate the filming schedule for the show’s third season. A spokesperson for MAX spoke to Variety and confirmed that Pittman’s commitment to other streaming series made it impossible for her to film And Just Like That…

Pittman was already committed to The Morning Show when she landed her part on And Just Like That…; she has added a starring role in the upcoming Netflix series Forever to her schedule.

When does season 3 of ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere?

Max has yet to announce an official release date for season 3 of And Just Like That…, but fans won’t be seeing it anytime soon. According to a trailer for upcoming projects from the streamer, season 3 of the hit reboot isn’t expected until 2025.

The SAG-AFTRA strike and the work commitments of the cast delayed filming for several months, making it impossible for the streaming service provider to release the project before the new year. Filming for the season started this month and is expected to last through the summer.