Hallmark Channel is adding another show to its lineup of scripted series. The Chicken Sisters is based on the bestseller and Reese’s Book Club selection by KJ Dell’Antonia and will star Wendie Malick and Lea Thompson.

‘The Chicken Sisters’ will premiere in 2024

Set in the fictional town of Merinac, The Chicken Sisters is a family drama “dipped in southern charm and served up with a saucy side of romance,” according to Hallmark Channel. The show will focus on a “generations-old rift between dueling fried chicken restaurants – Mimi’s and Frannie’s.” The feud “has left the founders’ families fractured and the locals taking sides.” Things get even more complicated when the popular cooking show Kitchen Clash comes to town and “​the reality show spotlight causes sparks to fly as secrets are spilled and feathers get ruffled.”

“When I read The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia, I fell in love with these characters,” showrunner and executive producer Annie Mebane told Variety. “On the surface, the show is about two restaurants competing on a reality show, but it’s about the baggage we pass down through the generations and learning to unpack it. I love telling this multigenerational story focused on women: their frustrations, their desires, and ultimately, their healing.”

The eight-episode series is currently in production and will premiere later in 2024.

‘The Chicken Sisters’ cast includes Wendie Malick and Schuyler Fisk

The Chicks Sisters will star ​​Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, and Wendie Malick.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media said the show had “a dream cast.”

“Schuyler, Genevieve, Lea, and Wendie are the perfect actors to lead this witty and heartfelt story,” she said. “We are confident that each episode is going leave our viewers craving more and more.”

“New lil’ [chicken] fam,” Fisk wrote on Instagram after the show was announced.

“Highly recommend making comedic gold with a large pile of redheads,” Angelson wrote on her Instagram. “For real, this is the best.”

Two other scripted original series currently air on Hallmark. When Calls the Heart is in its 11th season and has been renewed for season 12. The second season of The Way Home aired earlier in 2024 and is currently in production on its third season. Ride, a rodeo drama that premiered in 2023, was canceled after one season.

