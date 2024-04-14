Rachael Ray is back, and she’s ready to save your dinner. The popular chef returns to TV this April with a brand-new show, Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes.

Rachael Ray’s new cooking show premieres April 15

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes premieres on Monday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET on FYI. The new show debuts with back-to-back 30-minute episodes as part of the Home.Made.Nation programming block. Episodes will stream the next day.

Meals in Minutes “is a fresh take on quick, easy, yummy meals,” according to a description of the series. It will highlight Ray’s “creativity and flair from her personal home kitchen” as she cooks “a complete meal in minutes from comfort food to sophisticated fare for entertaining.”

It’s “food that you can make so quick it will free you up for more free time in your life,” Ray says in a teaser (via YouTube) for the show.

Rachael Ray is also planning a new show focusing on Italian cuisine

Meals in Minutes is the first series in a joint venture between Ray, A+E Networks, and Intentional Content that will eventually result in 278 episodes of lifestyle programming featuring Ray and other talent. In January, A+E Networks acquired 50% of Ray’s Free Food Studios.

In addition to Meals in Minutes, fans can look forward to Rachael Ray’s Tuscany (WT). The show, which will be filmed in Ray’s villa in Tuscany, will follow her as she puts her own unique spin on dishes from the region.

​​“Today, I just finished writing over 80 pages of recipes and production notes for my groundbreaking new partnership with A+E Networks. I am so excited for this new chapter of my life to open,” said Ray after the deal was announced in January 2024. “Viewers can expect to see me cooking in both of my homes, in upstate New York and Tuscany, Italy and creating new shows that will feature an amazing group of diverse and unique culinary talents. We have been working on this partnership for some time and this is just the beginning, so stay tuned.”

‘The Rachael Ray Show’ ended in 2023

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes marks Ray’s return to TV after her daytime talk show ended in 2023 after 17 years on the air. The final episode of The Rachael Ray Show aired in May 2023.

“In my more than 20-plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael,” Ray said in a statement to Deadline after the show’s end was announced. “However I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”

In an interview with Variety about her new deal with A+E, Ray said she wanted to get back to her roots as a TV chef. She also explained why she wasn’t working with Food Network, for which she previously hosted shows including 30-Minute Meals and $40 a Day.

“Food Network has a terrific formula — but they have a formula,” she said. “They like games, competitions, stuff like that. That’s not the type of programming I want. I want a little more freedom to be in charge of the actual content, rather than just hosting something. I don’t want to host anything. I just want to make shows.”

