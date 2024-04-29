Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 2011 wedding was not without its mishaps. However, these were navigated in great stride as over 160M people worldwide watched the couple take their vows in a traditional royal wedding. It appeared nothing rattled the couple, who looked happy even though three significant mishaps could have upended their joyous day.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the wedding ring that didn’t fit

For five months, Kate Middleton proudly wore Princess Diana’s engagement ring. It was a perfect fit.

However, in the months before the wedding, Kate lost some weight. Therefore, her engagement ring and the Welsh gold wedding band that William was set to place upon her finger during their ceremony were sized down.

Royal reporter Katie Nicholl revealed to Mail Online that Kate asked Wartski, the London jeweler who made the ring, to downsize it so it didn’t slip off. ‘She had her engagement ring resized because she’d lost weight and didn’t want the same problem with her wedding ring slipping off,” Nicholl said.

Therefore, after exchanging their vows, William tried to fit the ring onto Kate’s finger. But it wouldn’t slide down.

Royal watchers chalked the moment up to nerves. However, William had a few minutes where the ring would budge, and he eventually had to use his hands to move it down Kate’s finger.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s getaway car kept stalling

After returning to Buckingham Palace, the royal couple sped away in King Charles’s Aston Martin DB6. Prince William’s father allowed him to drive the vehicle but added that there was one thing he had to do to ensure the car did not stall.

William’s nerves appeared to get the best of him while driving the automobile ahead of the couple’s formal wedding reception. He forgot to release the handbrake, causing the car to sputter.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards revealed the incident in an interview with Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. Edwards said, “I was talking to [then] Prince Charles about that [the car], and I said, ‘did you mind him borrowing that car?’ because he loves that car, it’s his birthday present from his mother for his 21st, and he said ‘No, he asked me if he could use it.'”

Charles received the car from his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 1969. He subsequently had it modified in 2021.

“My old Aston Martin runs now on waste products,” he said in an interview with The Telegraph. They discovered they could run it on surplus English white wine, but I hadn’t realized that they had mixed whey into it, too.”

“The engineers at Aston said, ‘Oh, it’ll ruin the whole thing.’ “I said, ‘Well, I won’t drive it then,’ so they got on with it, and now admit that it runs better and is more powerful on that fuel than on petrol. And also, it smells delicious as you’re driving along.”

A frightened horse ran past the couple in the wedding procession

During Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding procession following their ceremony, a horse was spooked by the noise of the crowds. He eventually threw his rider off.

Thankfully, one of the guardsmen was able to take the reins and pull the horse to the side as William and Kate’s carriage passed. However, the horse eventually broke free again and galloped past the royal carriage into the Horse Guards building. The rider didn’t suffer any injuries.

As reported by Express, Captain James Hulme said the incident was “just a complete accident. The guy was riding on the outside and trotting round a corner.”

He continued, “Because he was on the outside, his horse had to be moving quickly. This led to it losing its footing as it went round the corner.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary on April 29, 2024.