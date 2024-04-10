The Prince and Princess of Wales were at the center of a beautiful tribute by King Charles.

King Charles had a romantic surprise for Kate Middleton and Prince William during their 2011 wedding ceremony. The couple, who tied the knot almost 13 years ago, found themselves at the center of a beautiful tribute as they said “I do” at Westminster Abbey less than one year after their engagement announcement.

The king curated music specifically for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding

King Charles leaned on his knowledge of classical music to make choices for music played at the couple’s nuptials, which he revealed to Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM in 2020. The United Kingdom’s king has been passionate about the genre for many years.

“I love trying to organize some interesting, I hope, pieces of music for certain occasions, particularly for weddings, if people want,” King Charles explained.

“I know my eldest son was quite understanding. He was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding,” the king continued.

For William and Kate’s Westminster Abbey nuptials, guests arrived to organ music and orchestral pieces. Some songs included in the wedding program were “Farewell to Stromness” by Sir Peter Maxwell Davies and “Touch Her Soft Lips and Part” by William Walton.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding included a nod to King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince William and Kate Middleton also picked music with a nod to King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles to keep with the theme of family intertwined throughout their wedding ceremony.

Three of these pieces, “Farewell to Stromness,” “Touch Her Soft Lips,” and “Part and Romance for String Orchestra Op. 11,” were played at the Service of Prayer and Dedication for The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005. William and Kate specifically chose these pieces for that reason.

The royal family website reports that the couple picked the music played during the religious ceremony. Before the service, up to 11 orchestral pieces were featured.

The processional included three separate music selections. Kate walked down the aisle, accompanied by her father, Michael Middleton, to “I Was Glad” by Sir Charles Hubert Hastings Parry.

Other orchestral music was featured within the ceremony to set its tone, all chosen by William and Kate. During their recessional, the couple walked out of Westminster Abbey to Crown Imperial by William Walton. They later appeared alongside other senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Who did King Charles get his love of classical music from?

King Charles got his passion for classical music from his grandmother, his Queen Mother. She was the person closest to him who introduced him to the genre.

He fondly recalled, “My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music so that I would hear something there. But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden aged seven, I think.”

“It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom, and I shall never forget that incredible occasion. I was completely inspired by it,” the king continued. ”This is why I think it is important for grandparents or other relatives to take children, at about seven, to experience some form of the arts in performance.”

King Charles began playing the cello while in boarding school. Eventually, a career in the Royal Navy meant the cello, and the king parted company. He remains a classical music aficionado.