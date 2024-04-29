The monarch's return to royal duties came as a surprise, but one royal commentator believes what's not being said is worth much more.

King Charles has finally announced a return to royal duties. The United Kingdom’s king has refrained from many of his regular public-facing duties since being diagnosed with cancer. However, a royal commentator claims something important is missing from this announcement, raising eyebrows. Here are the details.

King Charles’ announcement and what wasn’t said

On April 26, the royal family’s Instagram account announced that Charles would be returning to public-facing duties after a “period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.” However, royal commentator Daniela Elser of News.com.au believes there is much more than meets the eye regarding the careful wording of the statement.

She writes, “It’s worth looking at what the palace has said and, perhaps more importantly, what it has not. According to the palace, Charles’ ‘doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume several public-facing duties.'”

“His majesty’s medical team are also ‘very encouraged’ by the progress of his treatment. While elsewhere reference is made to the 75-year-old’s ‘continued recovery,'” she continued.

However, Elser notes, “Nowhere is the word ‘remission’ used. Nowhere is there any suggestion that King’s treatment is about to be reduced or that an end date has been set. And nowhere has anyone actually said that the King is out of the woods.”

The ‘timing’ of the announcement of King Charles’ return to public duties suspicious

King Charles health is of paramount importance, insiders claim he is ‘unwell’ | Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Clarence House

On April 25, The Daily Beast’s reporter Tom Sykes alleged King Charles’ health wasn’t as rosy as the palace revealed. Sykes cited confidential palace sources who agreed, “It’s not good.”

This report is in deep contrast to the palace’s proclamation. Reporter Daniela Elser noted the stark difference in Sykes’ story and the palace’s statement.

“Sykes’ story went live just before lunchtime on Thursday, London time. By Friday afternoon, after nearly three months of Buckingham Palace saying very little, if nothing, about Charles, Crown Inc. had popped up to toot about his return to public engagements duties and that his doctors were ‘very encouraged,'” Elser writes.

She concludes, “I suppose we have no choice but to wait for now. Is the palace just being circumspect and cautious, and will Charles still be King in two decades? Or is Sykes’ on the money and truth not of a more grim sort?”

Until the palace disputes Sykes’ claims, different stories about the king’s overall health will continue circulating. Until further details of his treatment and recovery are released by the palace, Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will celebrate his journey toward health in different ways in the coming months.

How will Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles mark the king’s health journey?

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will mark the milestone of the king’s return to public duties. There are several essential engagements ahead for the royal family‘s leaders.

To start, Charles and Camilla are planning a joint visit to a cancer treatment center on May 7 to meet medical specialists and patients. In June, the couple will host their majesties, The Emperor and Empress of Japan, for a state visit.

A message shared with Instagram concludes, “As the first anniversary of the coronation approaches, their majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

King Charles announced a cancer diagnosis in February. Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the type of cancer the king has battled.