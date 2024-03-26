The House of Windsor is facing an unprecedented turn of events as two senior royals recover from health scares.

Kate Middleton revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment. This statement, along with news King Charles is also battling the disease, shook the royal family’s foundation to its core. Fearing the worst for the institution, a royal commentator believes this diagnosis puts the clan in “end of days territory.”

Kate Middleton and King Charles battling cancer together, unprecedented in the royal family

Royal commentator Daniela Elser of News.com.au shared her thoughts regarding the unprecedented situation in which the House of Windsor currently finds itself. Two senior royals, both battling cancer at the same time, took them off the frontline for an undetermined amount of time.

“Welcome to the Doomsday Scenario. A moment that feels more like the plot of Robert Ludlum potboiler than what could end up being a true pivot point in the history of Crown Inc.,” Elser writes.

“Before today, the royal family was looking a bit shaky, a bit wan, a bit thin on the ground, understaffed and malnourished. And now? Post Kate-announcement? Things have veered dramatically toward ‘End of Days’ territory,” she continues.

“Despite the all-hands message that has probably already gone out to the remaining, not exactly sprightly, remaining senior working members of Crown Inc – Princess Anne and Prince Edward and Sophie the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – things are about to get dire. Or should that be even more dire,” the commentator claims.

She concludes, “No matter the plucky spirits and bright, big smiles we are going to see from Anne et al., the version of the royal family who is going to be on show in 2024 and possibly even after that will be unlike any version we have ever seen before.”

The royal family will ‘never again’ look like they did

Much has occurred within the House of Windsor in five years, dramatically changing its overall look. Death, departure, and disorder have reigned supreme within the clan since 2019.

Prince Andrew was released from his official duties after his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced, via Instagram, their intentions to leave the monarchy behind.

Two of the most respected royals in modern history, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth, died one year apart. Now, King Charles and Kate Middleton have announced cancer diagnosis, but no other further details.

Daniela Elser claims, “The royal family are not, this year and maybe next and maybe ever again, going to look like they did only five years ago. The version of the royal family or yore is over, with their ceaseless, comparatively perky string of thousands upon thousands of official outings every year.”

In 2023, 650 official engagements were undertaken by Charles and Kate. “And in 2024? By the end of this year? Lord only knows,” Elser states.

“And going forward? I’m not sure we can predict whether things will ever bounce back,” she says of the slimmed-down monarchy.

It could be ‘years’ before ‘normal’ returns to the House of Windsor

Daniela Elser deduces it could be “years” before a sense of “normal” returns to the royal family. She believes the face of the House of Windsor may only look as it used to once Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children are old enough to be on the front lines as senior royals.

“Until Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have gone to university and then done some form of military something and then had their chance to get bladdered in Las Vegas and make some mistakes that only the Singularity knows about, only then might, and it’s a real ‘might’ – we start to see a royal family that looks like the one that existed in March 2019,” she wrote.

Elser concludes that the days of Crown Inc. being a thriving, going concern whose “future looked bright” and for which there were many “soft, manicured hands all vigorously mucking in” are “gone.”

Kate Middleton and King Charles continue to receive treatment for their respective cancer diagnoses.