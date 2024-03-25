The Princess of Wales wants royal watchers to feel optimistic about her health, and her carefully constructed did so.

Kate Middleton‘s cancer announcement revealed intimate details regarding her health. The Princess of Wales shared her diagnosis, treatment plan, how her family has dealt with the shocking news, and a timeline of when she may return to public life. However, in the middle of sharing news regarding her devastating diagnosis, Kate uttered six hopeful words, which became more important than any other in her statement, claims a royal commentator.

The Princess of Wales gives hope to royal watchers in 6 words

In a video that ran just over two minutes long, Kate Middleton gave hope to royal watchers in light of her devastating cancer diagnosis. Within her statement, the Princess of Wales carefully chose six words that foretold her future within the institution.

Daniela Elser of News.com.au editorialized Kate’s March 22 video. She shared her thoughts regarding the most crucial part of the clip, words hidden in a statement regarding her three children.

“It could be easy to miss the glimmer of positive news, such that it is, in Kate’s video statement,” Elser wrote. “But about halfway through, she says: ‘It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.’

“I am going to be OK,” Elser restated. “They might be six very plain words, but today they mean everything.”

She continued, “The Princess of Wales wants the world to know she will be fine. That Philip Treacy should be readying his hatmaking wooden blocks and ordering in more felt, that Emilia Wickstead’s frock-making workhouse should not go offline, and that we will see Kate back it in a relative trice.”

Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement was ‘unprecedented’ within the royal family

Daniela Elser believes Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement puts a period of five years of instability within the monarchy. The commentator writes, “Over the years, I have used the words ‘unprecedented,’ ‘stunning,’ and ‘extraordinary’ repeatedly, as history kept being made.”

She continued, “We have seen [Prince Andrew], a prince of the realm, defenestrated and defrocked nearly on live tele, as a duke and duchess [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] resigned via Instagram no less and a stalwart and beloved monarch [Queen Elizabeth] exited the royal stage.”

Elser said, “This news is something no one – no psychic, no doomsday-er, no fully-trained Sybil – could have predicted. There will be shock worldwide that the Princess of Wales, a woman who has often seemed practically perfect in every way, a nearly fairytale 21st-century rendering of what a future King’s wife should be, turns out to be all too human.”

“All too flesh and blood and susceptible to the cruel whims of fortune, fate, and anomalous cells as the rest of us. Welcome to the Doomsday Scenario, a moment that feels more like the plot of Robert Ludlum’s Potboiler than what could end up being a true pivot point in the history of Crown Inc.”

Kate Middleton’s cancer reveal puts the royal family in a ‘holding pattern’

Kate Middleton photographed in 2022 at Sandringham House | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Subsequently, the Princess of Wales’ health news puts the royal family in a “holding pattern,” claims royal commentator Daniela Elser. The clan, which has publicly splintered over the past five years, now loses another full-time working royal as both Kate Middleton joins King Charles in undergoing treatment for their respective cancer diagnoses.

In effect, until she and King Charles can return to public life, there are only six full-time working senior royals. Prince William, Camilla Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke of Gloucester. Therefore, this means that Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy may have to double up on their royal duties as they step in to recuperate Kate and Charles or forgo them entirely.

In 2023, the House of Windsor undertook a staggering 2,422 official engagements. King Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, managed most of these.

In effect, this shift may mean that as the heir to the throne, Prince William may have to step in for his father more as he recovers, upping his engagements from the under-200 mark of last year. Who may undertake some of Kate’s official duties for this calendar year is still determined.