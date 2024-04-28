The 'Ghosts' season 3 finale is just weeks away, and Asher Grodman says fans should prepare themselves now for a big surprise. He claims it is bigger than the season 2 cliffhanger.

Asher Grodman, the actor who plays Trevor on Ghosts, thinks fans of the series should prepare themselves for a wild ride. The Ghosts season 3 finale is just weeks away, and the writers have a lot to live up to. The season 2 finale served up a massive cliffhanger. In the season 2 finale, fans saw a spirit get “sucked off” into the afterlife, but they needed to wait until midway through season 3 to learn who actually went on to the next realm. Grodman says the season 3 finale is even bigger than season 2.

Asher Grodman says the ‘Ghosts’ season 3 finale will be a big surprise

Asher Grodman wants fans to prepare themselves for what is to come in the Ghosts season 3 finale. While Grodman was careful not to give anything away, he did hype up the upcoming finale. The actor told Deadline that fans should prepare themselves because the ending of season 3 will be a bigger surprise than what fans saw at the end of season 2. He said, “I can tell you that if your stomach was churning at the cliffhanger of Season 2, Season 3 is going to be much worse.”

Chip Zein as Lenny, Asher Grodman as Trevor, and Laraine Newman as Esther | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS via Getty Images

Most of season 3 has centered around disappearing spirits. First, Flower was believed to be “sucked off” only to be later found trapped in a well on the property. Pete went missing, too, albeit to do a bit of traveling, and Ralph was truly “sucked off” to the afterlife. While season 3 has centered around the concept, it seems unlikely the writers will end season 3 the same way they ended season 2.

Is Rose McIver’s pregnancy going to be mentioned in the season 3 finale?

We can safely theorize that no one is going to be “sucked off” in the season 3 finale. So, what could the Ghosts writers have in store for fans? Some fans question if a potential pregnancy storyline for Samantha and Jay could close out season 3. While it’s an interesting thought, considering Rose McIver’s real-life pregnancy, it won’t be included in the series. Joe Wiseman and Joe Port, the series’ showrunners, told TV Insider that adding a pregnancy and child into the series is not part of their plan.

Rose McIver as Samantha in ‘Ghosts’ | via CBS

Some fans think Sass’ cause of death could be a part of the season 3 finale. As it stands, Sass is the only ghost who hasn’t shared how they died just yet. The writers probably want to share that info at some point. Still, it likely won’t be revealed in the finale, as Grodman alluded to a major cliffhanger.