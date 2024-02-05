Multiple cast members from 'Ghosts' are expanding their families. All of the cast pregnancies have fans curious about the upcoming season.

Ghosts fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of the beloved CBS series since May 2023. Season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger, which will be solved in the season 3 premiere, but multiple big announcements from cast members have viewers curious about how the rest of the season will play out. There have been numerous pregnancy announcements during the show’s extended hiatus.

Rose McIver announced her pregnancy at the Golden Globes

Rose McIver hasn’t been on TV screens since Ghosts went on Hiatus in May 2023. During the SAG-AFTRA strike, she busied herself with another project. McIver stepped out with her husband, George Byrne, for the Golden Globes, and the duo, who married in January 2023, had a third wheel. McIver revealed she is expecting her first child during the January 2024 awards show.

Rose McIver | Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

She followed up the big reveal with an Instagram post dedicated to her new job as a mom. McIver did not offer additional details of her pregnancy, like the sex of her child or her due date. The big reveal has Ghosts fans theorizing about the show’s upcoming season. Season 3 is set to premiere on Feb. 15.

Both Sheila Carrasco and Devan Chandler Long have made big announcements on Instagram

While McIver is the latest Ghosts cast member to announce a pregnancy, she isn’t the first. Sheila Carrasco, the actor who plays Flower, took to Instagram in December 2023 to announce the arrival of her daughter, Mirentxu Palmer. Carrasco announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post back in July. The announcement was a cast affair. Carrasco credited Roman Zaragoza for the photos. Zaragoza portrays Sasappis.

McIver isn’t the only Ghosts cast member who will welcome a new family member this year. Devan Chandler Long, the actor who plays Thorfinn, is expanding his family, too. Long took to Instagram in November to announce that his wife, Jesse Golden, is expecting.

Will either pregnancy be written into ‘Ghosts’ season 3?

While Carrasco recently welcomed her baby and McIver is currently expecting, it’s impossible to say whether either pregnancy will impact the storyline for season 3 of Ghosts. Most of Carrasco’s pregnancy happened while the show was on hiatus, so it seems unlikely that the writers had any real need to accommodate her pregnancy for multiple episodes.

Sam and Jay in ‘Ghosts’ | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

McIver’s upcoming arrival could prove a bit more difficult to work around. While McIver didn’t reveal many details about her pregnancy in her Instagram post or during her appearance at the Golden Globes, it is clear that the actor is currently visibly pregnant while filming season 3 of the series. Whether the show’s writers will incorporate that pregnancy into the storyline or hide it is anyone’s guess. CBS has not commented.